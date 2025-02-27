"It definitely crossed my mind": Lewis Hamilton comes clean on worries of racism from Italian fans before signing with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton admitted that concerns of facing racism in Italy did cross his mind while signing with Scuderia Ferrari. In his interview with Time, he added that despite initial concerns, he does not think racism is going to be a problem for him.

Hamilton's match with Ferrari seemed a distinct possibility before Fred Vasseur approached the Brit during the winter of 2023. Despite signing an extension contract with Mercedes, he shook hands with the Italian team to mark the beginning of a fresh chapter.

The seven-time world champion has had a difficult journey as the only Black driver on the F1 grid. Growing up in the United Kingdom, he apparently faced racism during his karting days.

Moreover, Ferrari also hasn't had any Black ethnicity drivers race for them in the recent past. Hence, when asked if he felt the fear of racism while signing with the Maranello-based squad, Hamilton said:

“I’m not going to lie, it definitely crossed my mind when I was thinking about my decision. Like in so many things, it’s often such a small group of people that set that trend for many. I don’t think that it’s going to be a problem.”

For that matter, Lewis Hamilton was warmly welcomed by the Tifosi crowd during his first official visit in Maranello as a Ferrari driver. Fans flocked to the factory to catch a glimpse of the British driver.

Moreover, during his first test on the Fiorano track, fans once again turned up in huge numbers to witness the historic moment and also support Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, on his part, acknowledged the fans' support and waved at them during his first test. He also received support from the London crowd during the F175 event hosted by the FIA.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has had a great start to the pre-season test as he topped the charts of day 2's morning session.

Lewis Hamilton responds to Toto Wolff's 'shelf life' comment—'I'm built different'

Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff addressed Lewis Hamilton's shocking Ferrari switch last year and said that every driver has a shelf life. Many pundits and fans believed that the comment was a dig at Hamilton's age.

However, while talking to Time, the British driver has responded to the statement and said:

"Don't ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. I’m hungry, driven, and don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.”

Hamilton also added that he embraces negativity but won't respond to older white men's criticism or advice on his career.

