“It was a dream of ours”: Charles Leclerc talks about remembering his father in the final laps of the Monaco GP

Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc finally triumphed on the streets of Monaco and reminisced about his late father Hervé, recalling how they had always dreamed of winning the race in the Principality.

Leclerc looked dominant from the outset, topping the charts in the practice sessions. He replicated the pace in the qualifying session to claim his third pole position in his home race. On race day, he led every lap keeping Oscar Piastri at bay to secure his first win on home soil.

Charles Leclerc was filled with emotion after breaking the 'Monaco curse', having never stood on the podium, despite taking two pole positions in 2021 and 2022. He reflected on his previous outings on the track and how he had overturned his fortunes this time around.

"No words can explain that. It's such a difficult race, I think the fact twice I've been starting on pole position and we couldn't quite make it makes it even better in a way. It means a lot, obviously. It's the race which made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day." he said in the post race interview.

Charles Leclerc, who grew up in the Principality of Monaco, reminisced about his late father Hervé. He was ecstatic to have finally achieved his childhood dream of winning his home race.

"Fifteen laps to the end you're hoping nothing happens and the emotions are coming. My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and win here, so it's unbelievable."

Following the early red flag stoppage, Charles Leclerc dictated the pace of the front runners. He showed his true pace in the final laps of the race, winning by over a margin of seven seconds to McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third ahead of Lando Norris.

Arthur Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. laud Charles Leclerc's heroic home race victory

Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur, who previously raced in Formula 2, was in tears after his brother triumphed in Monaco. He also wished their father was present with them to celebrate the home race win.

"I have no voice. I'm so proud of my brother, it’s the first time I've cried for a win. I wish our father was here with us, this is a dream coming true." he told Sky Sports post race.

Carlos Sainz Jr., who finished third, was happy to see his teammate on the top step of the podium in Monaco.

"I'm incredibly happy to see Charles win on his home Grand Prix. To be able to share this podium with him in P3 is great for the whole team..." the Spaniard said in the post-race interview.

The Monegasque driver now stands second in the Drivers' standings with 138 points, while Max Verstappen retains the lead with 169.