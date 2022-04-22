"It didn't end in the best way possible" - Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen 'hated each other' at one point

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen competed against each other even before they reached Formula 1. The two have battled even as youngsters, as years later, the "just an inchident" video resurfaced showing them squabbling during their karting days.

Looking back at their rivalry, Leclerc admitted that it did get out of hand at times, with both hating each other. The Ferrari driver said:

“It is going to be very close. It has always been very close. In karting, it was either me or him and that’s why we hated each other at one point because very often it didn’t end in the best way possible. In which parts we are stronger or not (as drivers), I don’t know. We just have two very different styles of driving. On some days one will win, in some the other will. But I like it.”

Speaking about racing against Charles Leclerc this season, even Max Verstappen has insisted that he has not changed his driving style and is still racing the way he always did. He also acknowledged that Leclerc too was an aggressive driver just like himself and both have been able to engage in close battles this season.

The reigning world champion said:

“I race exactly like I always race because that is how I am. Everyone is different in their defence and their attack, and so far Charles [Leclerc] and I race very well together because we know where we want to place the car and how much room we need to leave for each other. That works out really well for both of us. Charles is aggressive, too, and you can clearly see that. We have nice battles, but we don’t touch.”

Charles Leclerc enjoys a 46-point lead over Max Verstappen in the championship

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen days until Imola



I’ll be right here waiting, happy Easter all days until ImolaI’ll be right here waiting, happy Easter all 7️⃣ days until Imola 👀 I’ll be right here waiting, happy Easter all ✌️ https://t.co/VrOHyLHI6b

It would have been hard to imagine the reigning world champion on the backfoot in the championship after just three races into the season. That, however, is exactly what has happened as Max Verstappen's DNFs in two out of the three races this season have left him with a mountain to climb. While the Red Bull challenger is quick and has been able to mount a challenge at times against Ferrari, its reliability is a huge concern.

Coming into the Imola GP weekend, the Red Bull driver will be looking to start his fightback in the championship battle.

Edited by Anurag C