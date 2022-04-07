×
"It feels a bit like arriving late to school" - Sebastian Vettel 'keen' to return to racing at the F1 Australian GP

Sebastian Vettel walks in the Paddock in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
ANALYST
Modified Apr 07, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Sebastian Vettel believes starting his season by the third race in the calendar is similar to arriving late at school. The German is set to kick-start his 2022 campaign after missing out on the first two race weekends, after testing positive for Covid19.

Speaking in a team preview ahead of the Australian GP, the Aston Martin driver said:

“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school, so I’m really keen to get going again. Starting my season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula 1 is returning after a difficult couple of years.”
No stranger to starting a season in Australia, Seb is keen to get his 2022 campaign going. 👊Catch up with #SV5 ahead of the #AusGP.

The German driver was replaced by Aston Martin team’s reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg for the Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP. The four-time world champion is looking forward to racing again and is glad the sport has returned to the Albert Park circuit.

Sebastian Vettel believes practice sessions will be important for his performance

After missing out on two races and being out of an F1 car for a month, Sebastian Vettel believes the free practice sessions on race weekends will help him make up for lost mileage.

The German driver revealed that the practice sessions will be his learning ground since the car has developed significantly since the last time he drove it at the preseason tests in Bahrain.

Elated at being back in an F1 car, Sebastian Vettel said:

“For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions, and I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”
Guess who's back? Let's do this, Seb! 👊#F1 #AusGP | #WelcomeBackSeb https://t.co/LipLd6TT0C
Aston Martin’s substitute Hulkenberg believes the four-time world champion will have his work cut out over the next few race weekends. However, the former Force India driver felt the experienced German champion was talented enough to catch up to speed quickly.

Edited by Arnav
