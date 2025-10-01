“It feels like a family again”: Max Verstappen makes a bold claim on Red Bull’s current vibe

Max Verstappen has claimed that the vibe at Red Bull Racing team "feels like a family again" after changes in the management group saw Christian Horner replaced by Laurent Mekies as the CEO and team principal. The Dutchman admitted that the environment at the team was significantly better than it had been just two months ago.

Ad

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have managed to turn their fortunes around in recent weeks, with the reigning world champion taking the race win in the last two races at Monza and Baku. The entire narrative surrounding the Milton Keynes-based outfit has suddenly shifted, as the team now aims for a strong finish to the 2025 F1 season.

The overall environment at the team seemed to be much better as well. While speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Verstappen was asked if he hoped to see a family-like atmosphere prosper at the Austrian team. He replied, via GPBlog:

Ad

Trending

"Of course I hope so. I have to say: The Red Bull family is top. We've been together for a long time I've always said that I'd like to drive here to the end. That was always the dream and it's still there."

When asked further about the rumors surrounding him and Mercedes in the summer, Verstappen explained that the team situation at Red Bull was completely different.

Ad

"Various things changed back then. I have to say: Now it feels like a family again. We have always talked about it [the future] quite openly. You do it like a family."

Max Verstappen has only committed his short-term future to Red Bull, saying that he would stay at the team in 2026. His long-term plans remain uncertain, with many reports still suggesting that a move away is still possible in 2027, based on what the pecking order looks like come the new regulations era next year.

Ad

The 4x world champion has also admitted that he and the team were not satisfied with their car and performance in 2025, having lost out to McLaren in both the constructors' and the drivers' championships.

Verstappen is still somewhat alive in the race for the driver's title this year, sitting 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri with seven rounds of the season to go.

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull environment was "turbulent" during final days of Christian Horner's reign

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at the Austrian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Max Verstappen was quick to admit that the Red Bull team environment a few months ago was "turbulent." This was before Christian Horner was sacked from his role as CEO and team principal.

Ad

When asked about the team's atmosphere just two months ago, Verstappen replied:

"Of course turbulent."

"In the end, we talked a lot about it. I have to say that it's very calm in the team now and [there's] a good atmosphere and that's how it has to be," he added.

Max Verstappen has also recently admitted that he felt the Red Bull team was being more open in their discussions about the future, stating that he was looking forward to working with the team on the development of their 2026 challenger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More