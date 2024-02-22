"It felt more like a grind than it should have been": Daniel Ricciardo contrasts his second stint in F1 to the first one

Daniel Ricciardo believes that F1 testing felt more of a task in the past compared to now where he looks forward to the second stint of his career. Speaking in a press conference at the Bahrain preseason F1 test, the Australian driver was enthusiastic about returning to the sport.

While speaking earlier in the press conference in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo mentioned missing preseason testing. The 34-year-old admitted having lower enthusiasm levels for the preseason test compared to the race.

However, after a hiatus from the sport and having started the second stint in his career, he admitted to being more driven and enthusiastic about the preseason test too.

He felt he had lost a bit of his spark towards the end of the McLaren stint, whereas he regained his enthusiasm this time over the winter break. Despite a short off-season, he claims he was more focused on returning to his fitness routine and returning to performing at the level he knows he is capable of.

Asked to elaborate why the preseason test experience was contrasting in previous seasons compared to 2024, Daniel Ricciardo spoke to media including Sportskeeda, saying:

“I mean my enthusiasm I guess came back again, not that I ever got I wouldn’t even say I got complacent or lazy or something like that. But it was just deep down, it felt like more of a grind than it should be. We are living our dream job and that spark kind of just fell away a little bit. I feel like its back, I’m happy to get on the phone and talk about developments and things like this, and sit in the rooms and just be more present, more engaged.

"I think the off-season as well, I had a little bit of a break but then I was just keen to get back in the gym and get back on track honestly. So little things like that I think they are are signs that I am ready to go full steam ahead. I think I sit here with a lot of comfort being back on the grid and just keen to get those results that I know I can get."

Daniel Ricciardo believes consistent performances like the 2023 Mexican GP to securing a drive at Red Bull

In the past, Daniel Ricciardo has mentioned that ending his career with Red Bull would be a fairy tale ending. Out of contract by the end of the year, the 2024 season will be a litmus test for the Aussie's future. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda in the press conference in Bahrain, the 34-year-old explained that consistent performances, like the 2023 Mexican GP performance, and better results will help him achieve the goal of driving with his former team again. He felt the 24-race calendar was long enough for him to prove himself again.

Asked about how he planned to achieve the goal of securing a drive at Red Bull in the future, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I think its kind of the big picture and stuff as well. But yeah like you know sitting here now at the start of the new season, its not something on my mind, in respect to where I am currently as well and a long season ahead. I think the way I get back to the front of the grid, is hustle this car as hard as possible , produce weekends like Mexico and obviously do that more consistently, and then obviously we see what happens. But sitting here now its fully focused on where I am at and yeah just trying to salvage myself again. I feel like I started to do that a little bit last year coming back into the sport but feel like there’s a lot of races this year, to try and do that and prove it to myself and others around me.”

As far as the performance of the VCARB01 is concerned, Daniel Ricciardo clocked the fourth fastest lap of the first day of testing. Despite downplaying the team’s potential, the former McLaren driver mentioned that leading the midfield pack was the primary target for 2024 as the Faenza team rebuilt itself. However, the Perth-born driver’s lap time was incredibly close to Ferrari and McLaren.

Upon returning to the sport, the 2023 Mexican GP performance remains the highlight where Daniel Ricciardo qualified fourth on the grid and finished seventh. His result propped the team from tenth to eighth place in the constructors' championship. However, it was a result that reassured him and his critics of his capabilities of being a strong talent on the grid.