“It is going to be an epic season”: McLaren chief Zac Brown makes his feelings clear about the 2025 F1 season

McLaren CEO Zak Brown anticipates the 2025 F1 season to be an epic ride. With the grid getting competitive, he sees an exciting future for the sport, with single-team dominance almost eradicated last season.

The Papaya team had a breakout season in 2024, defeating defending champions Red Bull to clinch its first constructors' title since 1998. While Lando Norris also chased Max Verstappen for the drivers' title, he eventually fell short by 63 points.

Nonetheless, the Woking-based team will likely carry forward the positivity and confidence from the previous year into the 2025 season. The grid is likely to get more competitive, and McLaren CEO, Zak Brown, is looking forward to an exciting campaign.

Talking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum, Brown said:

"It is going to be an epic season. I think Formula One has wonderful times ahead of it. I don't see any headwinds coming that are focused on our sport."

Further sharing his take on McLaren's preparations, he added:

"The team's extremely healthy, and we have the best base. We are a profitable team. We have more revenue on our Formula One team than any other team."

Meanwhile, Brown had previously refused to count his team as favorites heading into the 2025 season. He stated that being overconfident would sound arrogant, and the Woking-based team cannot be complacent. He sees as many as four teams competing for the championship in the upcoming season.

As for the McLaren drivers, Lando Norris will aim to improve his performance and utilize his learnings from last season to contest for the title. Moreover, his teammate, Oscar Piastri, will also likely put his best foot forward to fight toe-to-toe with his teammate and the rest of the grid.

Lando Norris vows to win F1 championship with McLaren

Lando Norris (Image Source: Getty)

Lando Norris fell 63 points short in the 2024 drivers' championship race and finished P2. Though he led McLaren to the constructors' title, the British driver feels he has unfinished business in the forthcoming season.

Talking to BBC F1's Back at Base podcast, Norris said (via Planet F1):

"For us to go into next year, going, ‘We have what it takes, we have a car’… I believe I’m a good enough driver, and I’ve got everything it takes. I’m excited to go into 2025 knowing I’ve learned a lot, I’ve improved a lot, and I’m ready to bring the fight to everyone."

Norris registered his maiden career win in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. He won three more races in the Netherlands, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi, respectively. However, some crucial missteps cost him as Max Verstappen pipped him to the drivers' title.

The 2025 F1 season will begin on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix.

