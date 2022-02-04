"It is going to be really hard for him" — Former F1 champion on Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport

Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen believes Lewis Hamilton will have a difficult time in the upcoming season, as he contemplates his future in the sport. The double world champion believes the Briton’s success might make it hard for him to accept defeat if Mercedes are not able to produce a competitive package.

Describing Hamilton’s successful journey and mindset to The Independent newspaper, Hakkinen said:

“Lewis’ journey in Formula One has been really long and there are so many elements which will come into his opinion as to whether to continue. Lewis has the confidence. He has been winning, he has been on the top of the podium, and everybody has been looking at him like, ‘Wow, you are great.’”

Nicknamed the Flying Finn, Hakkinen won two consecutive drivers' titles in 1998 and 1999. The Finn, however, left the sport on a high and can empathize with Hamilton’s mindset.

According to Hakkinen, the new regulations will make it difficult for teams to produce a completely competitive package and dominate. Hamilton is not used to setbacks in his career and the seven-time world champion has enjoyed a long and successful dominant reign in the sport. The Finn believes 2022 will be an interesting year for Hamilton

Mika Hakkinen hopes Lewis Hamilton returns to the sport

While the Briton contemplates his future in F1 following rumors and speculation, the new regulations could make it hard for him and his team to dominate in 2022. Lewis Hamilton’s silence has been interpreted, and misinterpreted, in the public domain in several ways. This has resulted in various predictions questioning his continuity in F1 or even indicating possible retirement.

Shedding light on the Briton’s future in the sport, Hakkinen said:

“If you have been at the top of the mountain and suddenly you have to climb back up the mountain because you don’t have the best car, it is going to be emotional for him to control. There are a lot of question marks surrounding Lewis. We don’t know whether he is coming back, but let’s hope he is.”

Hoping the Briton continues to race in 2022, Hakkinen believes his target to secure an eight title won’t be an easy one. The Finnish double world champion, however, is doubtful how the seven-time world champion will handle future championship battles in the new era of the sport.

