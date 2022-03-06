"It is an honour" - Mercedes F1 driver has an award named after him

The GB4 Championship pole position award has been named after Mercedes driver George Russell for the first season of the new British series.

The award, named the ‘George Russell Pole Position Cup’, offers a £4,000 prize and rewards £125 to each driver that achieves a pole position in the 24-race calendar. Additionally, the driver with the maximum number of poles throughout the season stands a chance to take home £1,000 along with a trophy.

As reported by WTF1, the Briton said:

“John Cavill has been very supportive since my earliest days in racing, and he became a familiar face in my BRDC F4 Championship winning season in 2014. He has given his backing to so many young drivers in junior race series, and it is an honour to accept his invitation to lend my support to his initiative in the new GB4 Championship.”

Describing the role that the BRDC F4 Championship played in his career, he added:

“Winning the BRDC F4 Championship in 2014 was pivotal for my career, I don’t think I’d be where I am today without it, and I’m sure that GB4 will provide the same opportunities I received back then. I look forward to congratulating the 2022 George Russell Pole Position Cup winner at the end of the year!”

In his first year in single-seaters at the age of 16, Russell won the BRDC F4 Championship as well as the Jack Cavill Pole Position Cup. Known now as "Mr. Saturday" for his qualifying day performances, it is safe to say that no other driver is better suited to have this award named after them.

Mercedes "don't make mistakes": Lewis Hamilton claims ahead of 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton broke his silence on social media months after the final race in Abu Dhabi last year. He then went on to describe his confidence in the Silver Arrows ahead of the 2022 season in the first session of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

After a controversial yet disappointing loss in the season finale, Hamilton claims he fully trusts Mercedes to deliver. Speaking at a press conference during the pre-season tests, the seven-time world champion said:

“My team don’t make mistakes. Of course, there is always a risk, but we don’t make mistakes. There’s a lot of very intelligent people back at the factory and I trust them 100%. Whatever we start with today, whether it’s good or bad, we’ll work through it. We’ve always had a great development plan and workforce.”

The 37-year-old topped the third day of the first test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He appears determined to make a stronger comeback in his chase for a record-breaking eighth championship title with Mercedes.

