George Russell: 2021 F1 Season in Review

The 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix saw George Russell fill in at Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. After a phenomenal drive albeit with an unfortunate ending, expectations for Russell coming into 2021 were reasonably high, despite a less competitive car.

Needless to say, the 23-year-old extracted the maximum potential of his Williams. Not only did he out-qualify team-mate Nicolas Latifi 20 out of 22 times but also scored his maiden podium for the team at Spa. All these achievements resulted in a P15 finish for the Briton in the drivers' standings, his best since the beginning of his F1 career. The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked George Russell's final race with Williams before heading to Mercedes to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022.

Stats and information

Team: Williams Racing

Team Principal: Jost Capito

Points: 16

Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Podiums: 1

Pole Positions: 0

What went right for George Russell in the F1 2021 season?

It is no secret that Williams has not offered their drivers a very competitive car. The team ended up with 0 points in 2020 and only a single point the year before that. The team-mate pair, however, have taken the constructor to an impressive P8 finish in the standings with a total of 23 points this year. This makes 2021 Russell's most successful year of his F1 career so far.

Both drivers were unable to score any points up until the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race saw a thrilling double-point finish for the first time at Williams since 2018 where Russell scored his first points in P8 ahead of Max Verstappen.

Taking the momentum ahead into the Belgian Grand Prix, George Russell managed to achieve his maiden F1 race victory under the bizarre conditions at Spa. The Briton was on the brink of scoring his first pole position in a glorious qualifying session with an undeniably less competitive car. Russell pulled off a stellar lap under the wet conditions at Spa, which resulted in a P2 finish for him. With nothing to lose, Russell was not afraid to take risks and put up a brave lap.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63



Doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much. Get in there YES GUYS!!! THAT’S A PODIUM!!!Doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much. Get in there @WilliamsRacing !!! 🙌 YES GUYS!!! THAT’S A PODIUM!!!Doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much. Get in there @WilliamsRacing!!! 🙌 https://t.co/0YG47piJug

Half the points were awarded to the top 10 drivers as dangerous weather conditions on Sunday allowed for only 2 laps to take place behind the safety car. The session was subsequently red-flagged, and Williams won their first podium since 2017 as a result.

Just before heading into the summer break, Russell secured P9 in Monza and a P10 finish at the Russian Grand Prix. He made full use of the opportunities presented in the chaotic races and limiting damage.

What went wrong for George Russell in the F1 2021?

The season did not start in the best possible way for George Russell. In the very second race at Imola, he crashed into the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, resulting in retirement for both drivers from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Whilst the Hungarian Grand Prix was the first to set the tone for a stronger season for Williams this year, it also marked the end of George Russell's streak of 13 consecutive appearances in Q2. Having come to be known as "Mr. Saturday" for his exceptional qualifying pace over the season, the qualifying session in Hungary was definitely a disappointment. He managed to secure P17 ahead of his team-mate, claiming he "didn’t have the confidence in the car" on the day of qualifying.

The Styrian Grand Prix was also absolutely devastating for Russell. He endured a power unit issue just on the brink of finishing at P7 which would have amounted to substantial points for the team.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 This one hurt. Every single member of the team should hold their head high today. We were up there on merit. Racing can be brutal but we keep fighting. This one hurt. Every single member of the team should hold their head high today. We were up there on merit. Racing can be brutal but we keep fighting.

Russell was also unable to make it to Q3 in Turkey. Oversteering in the final corner and mistakes regarding tire management cost the team their place in Q3.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Very disappointed. We were comfortably on course to make Q3 today but I just pushed it too hard in the final corner. Sorry to the team, who gave me a great car today. I’ll give it everything to pull it back tomorrow. Very disappointed. We were comfortably on course to make Q3 today but I just pushed it too hard in the final corner. Sorry to the team, who gave me a great car today. I’ll give it everything to pull it back tomorrow. https://t.co/wvEDb6s2Vn

Russell had what he described as his "worst qualifying of the year" at the Brazilian Grand Prix where was out-qualified by his team-mate for the very first time.

Additionally, a gearbox problem in Baku, a difficult weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, a nasty collision with the Haas of Nikita Mazepin in Saudi Arabia, and engine issues at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix all resulted in the retirement of his car. Together, these issues definitely did not make George Russell's third year in F1 any easier.

What to expect from George Russell in the 2022 F1 season?

With Valtteri Bottas moving to Alfa Romeo, George Russell will be parting ways with Williams to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. The 23-year-old has shown exceptional skill and potential to be fighting for the championship title himself.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 https://t.co/MmGA1vr9mR

With considerably the most competitive car on the current grid, Russell is expected to fight for podiums and wins, contributing to the growing success of Mercedes as a team.

Also Read Article Continues below

What stood out most for the German team over the past 5 years and contributed greatly to the wins the team has seen was the partnership and team-work between Bottas and Hamilton. In 2022, the two Britons on the eight-time constructors' championship-winning team are expected to work well as a team and push each other to bring out the best possible result overall.

Edited by Anurag C