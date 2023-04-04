Several Italian media outlets were quick to criticise Charles Leclerc for his performance in the 2023 Australian GP. It's no secret that the Monagasque has had one of his worst starts, scoring only six points after three races. This is a massive dip for him, as he scored 71 points after the third race in 2022.

That was enough for Italian media outlets to speculate whether Charles Leclerc would win a world championship with Ferrari. Corriere Della Sera, said how Leclerc is stuck at Ferrari and is gradually losing his talent. Furthermore, they also wrote how Carlos Sainz has more support from his father compared to Leclerc, who does not.

Though they concluded that the Monagasque needed to save his career, and that's why people needed to root for him. Hence, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to speak out against the criticism.

One wrote:

"It hurt with Seb and it hurts again now. Both Charles and Seb gave everything to the team and embodied everything a Ferrari driver should be. It's insane to ask for more from Charles and turn against him."

"It hurt with Seb and it hurts again now. Both Charles and Seb gave everything to the team and embodied everything a Ferrari driver should be. It's insane to ask for more from Charles and turn against him."

Many of them recalled how several news outlets also criticised Sebastian Vettel when he was unable to perform in the Prancing Horse. They discussed how some Italian media outlets are too quick to blame and put pressure on Ferrari drivers.

One of them even mentioned how there is more chance of something being wrong with the team itself if they are unable to win championships despite having world-class drivers like Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and Charles Leclerc.

Here are some of the top reactions:

always behind you! anything can be written and twisted by media. what matters is that fans will always back charles, in good and especially bad times.always behind you! @Charles_Leclerc anything can be written and twisted by media. what matters is that fans will always back charles, in good and especially bad times. always behind you! @Charles_Leclerc. https://t.co/08tSGIDA07

James @JOC__1991 If a team hasn't won either championship since 2008 with drivers like Alonso, Vettel, Leclerc with them in that period, then maybe the drivers aren't the problem.



Hope this helps, @ Italian media outlets. If a team hasn't won either championship since 2008 with drivers like Alonso, Vettel, Leclerc with them in that period, then maybe the drivers aren't the problem.Hope this helps, @ Italian media outlets.

V @VizorIts They did this with Vettel and now they're doing it with Leclerc too. Exploiting family, calling them mentally weak, blaming all the bad luck and team errors on them, it's all exactly the same. Italian media, disgusting as ever. twitter.com/leclercsletter… They did this with Vettel and now they're doing it with Leclerc too. Exploiting family, calling them mentally weak, blaming all the bad luck and team errors on them, it's all exactly the same. Italian media, disgusting as ever. twitter.com/leclercsletter…

leclerc data @leclercdata @afoolishracer @Charles_Leclerc italian media didn’t waste any time in vilifying him like they did with seb vettel. if only ferrari would come out and protect his drivers for once… @afoolishracer @Charles_Leclerc italian media didn’t waste any time in vilifying him like they did with seb vettel. if only ferrari would come out and protect his drivers for once…

Boray DİLİK @DilikBoray @seasonnsag @Charles_Leclerc Enzo Ferrari turned over in his grave because of the Italian media and Ferrari @seasonnsag @Charles_Leclerc Enzo Ferrari turned over in his grave because of the Italian media and Ferrari

rebecca @drsloverr @shaimaxeyguy @jamarra_time just wait til you see what the italian media just posted about charles leclerc, then the vic and wa media will look like world class journalism @shaimaxeyguy @jamarra_time just wait til you see what the italian media just posted about charles leclerc, then the vic and wa media will look like world class journalism

How did Charles Leclerc fare at 2023 Australian GP?

The 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix was horrendous for Charles Leclerc. He qualified seventh, but the main race was worse for him.

In the first lap, at turn 3, Lance Stroll accidentally collided with the back of Leclerc's SF-23. That resulted in the Ferrari sliding through the gravel trap and getting stuck in it, ending Leclerc's race.

After returning to the paddock, he explained how he found himself in the gravel trap, but he did not blame Lance Stroll for colliding with him. Leclerc said:

"Turn 1 I took it easy, I didn’t want to take any risk. Turn 3 I honestly wasn’t really planning to do any overtakes there, but Lance had to brake quite early because Fernando (Alonso) had to because of the cars in front, so I saw there was a gap on the outside. I went for it, unfortunately Fernando had to slow even more down the car, and Lance found himself between Fernando and myself, and we had contact."

He added:

"I’m not blaming it on Lance, I think it’s a racing incident but just very frustrating because the end result is I’m going home with basically 0 points."

