“It is important to me” - Sebastian Vettel on his mission of promoting fossil-free fuel

Former Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has stated that the mission of promoting the use of fossil-free fuel is important to him.

For the past couple of years, Vettel has championed environmental issues and it is believed to have played a significant part in his decision to step away from the sport.

The German four-time world champion has pushed the idea of using synthetic oil in cars as a replacement for fossil fuels. In a recent interview with Bild am Sonntag, Vettel said:

“I let myself be inspired, look at a lot, collect ideas. Let's see what ends up being a project. Driving my old racing cars with e-fuels at Goodwood is one thing. Motorsport is my passion. It's important to me to show that we can drive just as well and quickly with synthetic, i.e. CO2-neutral, fuel.”

He added:

“And that already today. Synthetic fuels offer a solution to responsibly having fun. A lot of people just don't know that yet. One should make sure that the energy for production comes exclusively from renewable energies. The more transparent the provider, the better.”

“I think synthetic fuels are a bridge to the future that can already be driven on" - Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has stated that synthetic fuels can the bridge to racing without fossil fuels in the coming years. The former Ferrari driver said:

“I think synthetic fuels are a bridge to the future that can already be driven on. Of course, we don't yet know exactly what the future will look like. So we should keep an open mind. There is currently a lot to be said for electromobility, because synthetic fuels currently require too much energy to produce, which we now need for other things, for example for general electricity consumption or for heating.”

He added:

“However, if we have infinite energy available, the efficiency in the production of these fuels will no longer play a dominant role. The real problem is that fossil fuels are far too cheap. But the costs for the future were never included. There is no such thing as “enough” when it comes to this question. More can always happen.”

Vettel has always been quite passionate about his environmental ventures and he could yet become a pioneer in introducing the use of synthetic fuel in motorsport in the future.

Poll : 0 votes