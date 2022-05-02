"It was important for both of us to stay together" - Ferrari boss on partnership with sponsor despite F1's crackdown

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has reiterated the importance of his team's partnership with tobacco giant Phillip Morris International (PMI) despite a crackdown from Formula 1.

Mission Winnow was Ferrari's title sponsor in 2020 and 2021. However, that was perceived as an attempt to bypass tobacco advertising laws, and the two parties parted ways last year.

However, PMI was back with Ferrari at the start of the Australian GP this year. Talking about the partnership, Binotto stressed on the importance of keeping it alive, owing to the mutual 'desire' of both parties. He said:

"It is important to emphasise that the partnership with Philip Morris is long-standing, and we are very proud and happy that it is still lasting."

He continued:

"After so many years, it was important for both of us to stay together, it was the desire of both sides. The way the partnership was set up has changed a bit, and I don't want to go into too much detail, but in the end, what matters is that the relationship has continued ”

The partnership began in the 1980s, and it grew stronger when Marlboro became Ferrari's title sponsor in 1998 (coincidentally, by ditching McLaren at the time). Since then, the partnership saw one of the most successful eras in the sport from 2000-2004 with Michael Schumacher dominating.

Mission Winnow @MissionWinnow

Wondering about the future of our partnership?

News will follow in due course.



What we can say now: PMI's relationship with @ScuderiaFerrari dates back to 1973.Wondering about the future of our partnership?News will follow in due course.What we can say now: PMI's relationship with @ScuderiaFerrari dates back to 1973.Wondering about the future of our partnership?News will follow in due course.What we can say now: https://t.co/wGx4WXYUnC

The Marlboro sponsorship, though, disappeared from F1 after the crackdown on Tobbacco sponsorships. However, it made its return as "Mission Winnow" in 2018, a project to bring about awareness about a tobacco-free world.

The partnership between the Italian team and Phillip Morris came to an end last season. However, it now appears Ferrari's surge back to the front of the grid has prompted the two parties to get together again.

Ferrari will look to bounce back in Miami

The team suffered a minor setback in the Imola GP, as they did not have a single driver on the podium. Luck was not on Carlos Sainz's side, while Charles Leclerc spun himself out of podium contention.

At Miami, a brand-new track, the Italian team will look to bounce back and take the initiative yet again from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Ferrari lead both the drivers and constructors championship and will hope to increase the lead in both fronts.

Edited by Bhargav