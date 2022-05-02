"It cannot be our job to take on a political function" - Alfa Romeo boss says F1 'contributes to' change but that is not the sport's only goal

F1 has come under fire for going ahead with the race in Saudi Arabia earlier this season.

The gulf country has been infamous for a number of human rights violations over the years. During the Saudi Arabian GP weekend, there was a missile attack on an oil refinery just a few kilometers away from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Following multiple assurances from the Saudi government, F1 went ahead with the race amid widespread criticism.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Sky Sports News' Craig Slater gives us the latest details A huge fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah while F1 practice is ongoing less than 20 kilometres away.Sky Sports News' Craig Slater gives us the latest details A huge fire has broken out at an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah while F1 practice is ongoing less than 20 kilometres away.Sky Sports News' Craig Slater gives us the latest details 👇 https://t.co/bhOc0nJtOz

Alfa Romeo's boss Frederic Vasseur disagrees with the critics. He claimed that the atmosphere for the F1 Saudi Arabian GP was quite positive, contrary to what was publicized.

The 53-year-old also said that while the sport should keep an eye on bringing change to the world, that cannot be its primary objective. Talking about the situation, he told Motorsport-Total.com:

"I myself saw locals in the stands that were much more open than many can imagine and who danced to the music. That is certainly possible in part thanks to Formula 1, or at least Formula 1 is contributing to this change. That is also the goal of Formula 1.

"Of course, not everything can be perfect from day one. But I don't think it can be our job to take on a political function. I felt comfortable in Jeddah, to be honest, and also safe. The atmosphere in the stands was good impressed me."

The situation is very similar to F1 racing in Hungary in the 1980s

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1



It's been going on for several hours and it's now 1 in the morning in Jeddah.



(via The drivers are currently having a meeting to discuss their participation in the Saudi Arabian GP.It's been going on for several hours and it's now 1 in the morning in Jeddah.(via @AlbertFabrega The drivers are currently having a meeting to discuss their participation in the Saudi Arabian GP.It's been going on for several hours and it's now 1 in the morning in Jeddah.(via @AlbertFabrega) https://t.co/qcLF96GWgK

Frederic Vasseur even compared the current situation to when Bernie Ecclestone was successful in organizing a race in Hungary in 1986.

When asked if he felt the situation in Saudi Arabia is similar to the situation the sport faced in Hungary, Vasseur replied in the affirmative and said:

"That's a very good comparison. The atmosphere in Budapest was probably similar 20 or 30 years ago. In 1986, Bernie Ecclestone managed to organize a Grand Prix in the Eastern Bloc for the first time. That was a milestone at the time of the East-West separation. At that time, freedom restrictions were criticized in the Eastern bloc. Today in Saudi Arabia it is human rights."

Regardless of the positive spin that Fred Vasseur has tried to put on things, the criticism against the sport is not going away anytime soon.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh