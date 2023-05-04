“It was just all about me, me, me” - Daniel Ricciardo looks back at his first Red Bull stint with regret

Former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has said that he was a bit selfish in his first stint with the team and though about himself when he decided to leave them in 2018.

The Australian was regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid during his time with Red Bull. So, it came as a shock when he decided to jump ship to Renault in 2019. Since leaving the world champions, Ricciardo has only managed a single win (Monza 2021) and three podiums in his four years with Renault and McLaren.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ricciardo said:

“I come at it from a different point of view now. Even looking back at 2018 … it was just all about me, me, me. In all these young drivers, I see it. That’s just how we are.

"At times, I reacted a little too selfishly to a bad weekend. Now, I’m back with the team, but I’d say it’s a very selfless role. I’ve got no hidden agenda. There’s no ego. I’m not too proud. I’m trying to build myself back up.”

"It doesn’t scare me; it's always been like that" - Daniel Ricciardo

The Red Bull reserve driver has said that having limited opportunities to get back on the grid in 2024 doesn't scare him. Speaking to Top Gear, he said:

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been like that. I knew this was going to be a risk obviously removing myself from a seat. But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want (just) any seat next year. … I don’t want to just start from zero and kind of build my (F1) career from scratch.

"It’s not coming from an arrogant place. But I’m just past that. I don’t think that’s going to stimulate me or give me that second wind I’m looking for. So it makes the top seats even scarcer. But that’s where I know I will be able to perform at my best and thrive."

Daniel Ricciardo has said that he wants to drive for a top team on his return to the grid. However, it would be very difficult for him to get a seat next season on the grid, let alone with a top team, as most drivers are contracted. Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see if fans have the chance to catch Daniel Ricciardo on the grid next season.

