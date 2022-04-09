"It could be like a MotoGP race" - Red Bull feels 4 DRS zones for F1 Australian GP will see multiple overtakes per lap

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner believes the four DRS zones at the Albert Park circuit will allow plenty of overtaking opportunities. However, the Milton Keynes team chief believes the distance of the zones will be the factor that determines whether the race will be interesting or resemble a MotoGP race.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the Australian GP, the Red Bull chief said:

“Four zones, it’s pretty much the whole lap behind. Now what you don’t want the DRS to do is to be too easy so it is just a cruise past. The DRS should enable you to get more of a slipstream effect, it should be a run but not just cruising past either side. So, the distances of these DRS zones are going to be quite interesting to see.”

Stressing on the importance of the length of the DRS zones, Horner explained it will be critical that the DRS zones are not too flat out, where drivers can pass easily. The Milton Keynes squad leader believes there should be room for tactical maneuvers in the DRS zones.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1 Christian Horner gives his thoughts on the DRS controversy and Red Bull's performance in #AustralianGP practice Christian Horner gives his thoughts on the DRS controversy and Red Bull's performance in #AustralianGP practice 🏁 https://t.co/rHehn5JQyX

Anticipating what the race on Sunday could be like with the four DRS zones, the Red Bull chief said:

“It could be like a MotoGP race where you could be changing two or three times a lap. Wait till Sunday, reserve your judgement, but it depends on the length of those zones. If it’s just too easy to overtake then that’s not good.”

Horner believes by Sunday it will be hard to predict how effective the new DRS zones at the Albert Park circuit will be. The circuit has become the first venue on the calendar to have more than three DRS zones.

With more changes to the layout, Albert Park is as good as a brand new circuit for teams and drivers in terms of approach. Local driver Daniel Ricciardo claims he was involved in giving suggestions to make the Aussie venue more raceworthy.

Red Bull have made progress and are looking competitive at Albert Park circuit, according to Horner

Christian Horner claims Red Bull have made progress since the first race in Bahrain and are looking in good shape for the rest of the weekend. Revealing that there was a bit more work to do before Saturday, the Red Bull team chief mentioned that their car is adapting well to the changes at the circuit.

Explaining the progress made with their car, Horner said:

“I think the demands of the circuit are a little different to what they were a few years ago. The new layout has definitely changed some of the energies, the new tyres react in a different way."

"We hit the ground slightly out the window and we have come into that window and it’s starting to respond much more. We made progressive changes and got the car closer to the window.”

Anticipating the rest of the weekend based on practice runs, the Red Bull team principal said:

“The race run at the end there looked pretty decent as well. A bit of work to do tonight, a few things to tidy up but I think we have got a good direction and the car’s starting to respond nicely to those changes.”

According to Horner’s confidence Red Bull should be on par with Ferrari for the race. In the long runs from the practice sessions, Max Verstappen was only a tenth slower than Charles Leclerc on the medium compound tire. So one can expect another entertaining battle between the two in the race.

