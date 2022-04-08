Pierre Gasly sees "nice battles through the field" with new F1 technical regulations

Pierre Gasly expects some good mid-field battles with the new F1 cars in the upcoming season. The Frenchman believes the new regulations to ensure close racing have worked and are producing the entertainment that was anticipated.

Reflecting upon the last two races and the new regulations in a team preview, Pierre Gasly said:

“After two races we can already say that the new regulations have succeeded in making overtaking easier than before. It’s a very good thing that you can generally follow another car more closely and we saw the result of that with nice battles through the field, I think that’s a trend that will continue throughout the season.”

The first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have produced some feisty battles throughout the field. Similar to Charles Leclerc, who admitted the new regulations have worked, Pierre Gasly too expects more feisty on-track battles in the upcoming races.

Pierre Gasly feels he will need a car that is quicker on the straights at the Albert Park circuit

Overviewing the changes at the Albert Park circuit, the French Alpha Tauri driver believes a car that is quicker on the straights will prevail in Australia, as the circuit is much faster than it was before. Pierre Gasly feels the changes at the Australian GP venue will be a new challenge for everyone and will almost certainly be like approaching a new circuit.

Commenting on the changes to the circuit area dog the Australian GP, the Alpha Tauri Frenchman said:

“The Albert Park track layout in Melbourne has been changed significantly and very few corners are the same as before, so it will be slightly new for everyone."

"It seems much faster than before because of the many corners that have been widened and opened up so there are more straight sections. We will need a car that works efficiently and is quick down the straights but still keeps enough downforce for the corners.”

The Frenchman secured an eighth place finish in the Saudi Arabian GP, while he was unable to finish the race in Bahrain. However, with only four points to the tally, he is currently placed 12th in the Drivers Championship standings.

