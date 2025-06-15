"It was literally like Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button": George Russell's reaction to the Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri clash

There was a sense of déjà vu for McLaren at the Canadian Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris crashed on the pit straight, leading George Russell and Max Verstappen to draw eerie similarities to the crash. They talked about how the incident was a copy of Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton's crash at the 2011 edition of the race.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 Canadian GP, the rivalry between the papaya duo was brewing on. There was a strong sense of premonition that Piastri and Norris could end their run of clean racing at the 70-lap race.

Despite starting third, the Aussie driver was overtaken by Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap and sat behind the young teenager for the majority of the race. On the other hand, Norris made his way up the field after starting on the hard tires and was giving his teammate and championship rival a run for his money in the later stages of the race.

Ad

Trending

However, on lap 67, as the 24-year-old tried to defend his position heading into turn one, the Briton tried to get onto the inside line and aimed for an ever-closing gap. This resulted in him driving into Piastri's rear tires and retiring out of the race on the spot.

The podium finishers reflected on the race in the cooldown room. George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Kimi Antonelli looked on at the crash, when the race winner talked about how the crash was a xerox of Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button's crash at the pit straight in the 2011 Canadian GP.

Ad

"It was literally like Lewis [Hamilton] and [Jenson] Button in 2011... There was not really a gap there."

While McLaren had a subpar outing at the North American race, earning just 12 points, Mercedes was in the business after Russell and Antonelli scored a double podium.

George Russell on cloud nine after winning the Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

George Russell became the fourth different race winner this year after emerging victorious at the Canadian GP. This feat subsequently left the 27-year-old stoked as he was visibly elated after climbing out of the cockpit of the Mercedes W16.

Ad

Reflecting on his race and his teammate earning a podium, Russell said during his post-race interview to Nico Rosberg:

"It is amazing to be back on the top step. I felt last year was a victory lost, so to get the victory and see Kimi on the podium too is an amazing day for the team. I think the strength of our car is in the cooler conditions so let's see in the coming races, but let's enjoy this for now. Good day, good day!"

Russell's victory helped him escalate up to 136 points in the drivers' championship standings, putting him 19 points behind Max Verstappen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More