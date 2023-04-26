“It looks amazing” - Ferrari star Charles Leclerc reveals which country he’d like to experience during the off-season

Charles Leclerc has revealed that he would love to visit South Africa in the off-season.

Ferrari and Leclerc have made a slow start to the new season. The team find themselves fourth in the driver's championship, behind Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin, and Mercedes. Leclerc is 10th in the driver's standings, with two DNFs (Bahrain and Australia) and a P7 finish (Saudi Arabia).

Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin have emerged as the two fastest cars on the grid in 2023. Moreover, with Mercedes improving with each race, Ferrari might not be fighting for the title this year.

With a tough campaign ahead of him, Charles Leclerc has already given thought to what he would like to do when the season ends. In an interview with Ferrari's official partner VistaJet, he said:

"I would love to fly to South Africa [in the off-season]. I've never been to this country and honestly, it looks amazing."

Despite a slow start to the current season, Leclerc maintained that his goal for the year is to become the F1 champion. He stated:

"My biggest goal for 2023 is to be a Formula 1 world champion. It is going to be a difficult task but for sure I will do absolutely everything in order to improve and challenge for the world championship."

Charles Leclerc replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes is an ‘open secret’, according to Italian F1 journalist

Reputed Formula 1 journalist Leo Turrini has reported that Charles Leclerc is eyeing the opportunity to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. It has been reported that the Ferrari driver has even asked for details about Hamilton's contract with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton is in the final months of his Mercedes contract, with no signs of an extension in sight. The Brit and the team have consistently stated that a new deal is imminent. But that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from linking him with a move to other teams on the grid, or even away from the sport.

The Italian journalist has stated that Charles Leclerc has been in discussions with Mercedes, while Ferrari's president, John Elkann, has previously sought information on Hamilton's contract. He said:

"That Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is the open secret. Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean. In his unfinished career, he showed flashes of pure class. He is the first to know that time is passing."

He added:

"Russell is very, very strong. But if Hamilton were to stop, whoever pays in Stuttgart might not accept another Bottas alongside a driver who is not yet a world champion."

Poll : 0 votes