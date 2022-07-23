"It looks ridiculous; One of the ugliest trophies" - Fans react as the iconic 'Gorilla' trophy returns at 2022 F1 French GP

The 2022 F1 French GP has quite a few unique aspects. One of them is the abrasive run-off area that is unique to track on the entire calendar. There is something else that is unique but does not get any appreciation. On the contrary, it has been termed as "hideous" and "ridiculous" by the fans once it was revealed this weekend. Yes, we're talking about the iconic "Gorilla" trophy that will make a return on Sunday.

As soon as the trophy was revealed to the fans, the verdict was out and it was not impressive. Most F1 fans termed the trophy as "ugly." Here are some of the reactions to the trophy on Twitter.

"Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads"

Léon @leonagache51 🏽 @Motorsport Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads @Motorsport Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads ✌🏽

"bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing."

tosh1 @tosh1um @Motorsport bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing. @Motorsport bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing.

"Even though it looks ridiculous, it has turned into quite an iconic design now."

Ron @roncharls4 @Motorsport Even though it looks ridiculous, it has turned into quite an iconic design now. @Motorsport Even though it looks ridiculous, it has turned into quite an iconic design now.

"Honestly 50% of the time I love it but the other half I hate it"

Théo @1heos @Motorsport Honestly 50% of the time I love it but the other half I hate it @Motorsport Honestly 50% of the time I love it but the other half I hate it

"Every motorsport fan knows, every petrol head knows, F1 fans just don’t know. Google Bibendum"

"I like it! Modern and representative of the nation. Not every trophy has to be a shiny plate!"

Mark Broadbent @m_a_broadbent @Motorsport I like it! Modern and representative of the nation. Not every trophy has to be a shiny plate! @Motorsport I like it! Modern and representative of the nation. Not every trophy has to be a shiny plate!

"bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing."

tosh1 @tosh1um @Motorsport bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing. @Motorsport bit ugly but i like the fact tha it has personality. I remember those olds Santander bank trophies that use to be given in Barcelona and Monza, e just hate that thing.

"It holds zero connection with ANYTHING. Apart from the film 'King Kong'."

David Phillips @Torque_is_Cheap

Apart from the film 'King Kong'. @Motorsport It holds zero connection with ANYTHING.Apart from the film 'King Kong'. @Motorsport It holds zero connection with ANYTHING.Apart from the film 'King Kong'.

"Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads"

Léon @leonagache51 🏽 @Motorsport Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads @Motorsport Thats one of the ugliest trophys, with Heineken ones in Monza... They manage to ruin every aspect of the sport. Great job Liberty, you lost all the petrolheads ✌🏽

"It's just a matter of taste, but this Gorilla is made from the sculpture of a gorilla statue from Richard Orlinski at Paul Ricard. So, the Trophy was also made into a Gorilla"

"It's just a matter of taste, but this Gorilla is made from the sculpture of a gorilla statue from Richard Orlinski at Paul Ricard. So, the Trophy was also made into a Gorilla"

"This hideous piece of cheapness clearly does not come close to what the @FIA require as a trophy. Put it in the bin. Set the bin on fire. Then chuck it in the sea. #FrenchGP"

This might be the last F1 French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard for a while

One thing we have to keep in mind is that this might be the last F1 French GP at Paul Ricard for a while. There are certainly rumors and reports that the F1 calendar for the 2023 season might not feature either Paul Ricard or Spa-Francorchamps.

In place of these races, there are going to be new venues in South Africa and Las Vegas for the next F1 season. This might just be the last time we see F1 racing at Circuit Paul Ricard, so let's hope it's a good one!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far