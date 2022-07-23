2022 F1 French GP Upgrades: Who has brought what?

The F1 French GP will be the second last race before the summer break and as expected, teams are working overtime to ensure that they bring significant performance upgrades to the car before the European leg of the season is over.

After the doubleheader that included the Austrian and British GP, teams will have a different challenge on their hands at Circuit Paul Ricard. Temperatures are soaring in Europe right now and France is no exception to this. A lot of teams will be bringing cooling solutions for their cars and trying to have the best possible package for the fast speed sections of Paul Ricard.

Let's take an in-depth look at which teams are bringing which upgrades.

2022 F1 French GP Upgrades: What have the teams brought?

Mercedes

Mercedes: Floor Edge, Front Brake Ducts



Red Bull: Floor Fences, Rear Brake Winglets



Ferrari: Floor (front/mid & diffuser)



McLaren: Rear Wing Endplate, Sidepods, Engone Cover, Cooling Louvres, Floor & Diffuser, Rear Brake Ducts



The newly-revised nose will be making an appearance this weekend. To add to that, Mercedes is reporting a modified curvature of the floor ahead of the rear tire with the aim of providing a better flow to the diffuser.

There is also a modified cooling route for the front brakes to tackle the extremely high track temperatures expected for the weekend.

Red Bull

Changes to the geometry of the floor fences to "redistribute load while maintaining flow stability." Further modifications to the rear upper winglet have been made to better connect the flow from the beam wing to the main wing.

Ferrari

Ferrari has introduced a modified floor with revised geometries for the front and mid part of the venturi tunnels.

McLaren

Alpine: Floor (strakes & fences)



Alpha Tauri: Floor (fences, edge, diffuser), Engine Cover



Aston Martin: Floor Edge



Williams: Floor (forward mounting)



Alfa Romeo: Rear Brake deflector



Haas: Nothing



The Woking-based squad has brought an extensive set of upgrades for the F1 French GP. These include a new sidepod shape with the aim of increasing the aerodynamic load on both axles, a new floor for improved diffuser performance, a range of extra cooling options in anticipation of high temperatures, and a tweak to the rear wing endplates for reliability purposes.

Alpine

Alpine has brought a revised underfloor for better flow underneath the car.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri has one of the most upgrades for the F1 French GP, including a heavily revised engine cover/coke bottle section with a taller, wider shoulder. To add to this, the upgrade package also includes a modified diffuser, modified floor edges, and fences.

Williams

For the F1 French GP, Williams has brought a modified mounting on the front floor to provide greater flexibility to the drivers when it comes to the lines they take over the kerbs.

Nicholas Latifi will have the upgrades on his car this weekend and it will be interesting to see where he stacks up compared to Alex Albon on the timesheets.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is a team that has struggled with reliability and uncharacteristic peaks and troughs in the last few races. The team is not introducing any significant upgrades except for a new Ferrari clutch to help with the starts and to add to it a modified brake drum deflector that should lead to a small performance gain.

It will be interesting to see which of these upgrades bring the teams the performance they wish for.

