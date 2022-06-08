Pierre Gasly doesn't have an 'alternative that would be significantly better than AlphaTauri' at the moment, says Red Bull's Helmut Marko

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko recently revealed that remaining at AlphaTauri is possibly Pierre Gasly's best option until 2023. Sergio Perez recently signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull to keep him there until the end of the 2024 season. This has put a damper on the Frenchman's goal of ultimately racing with the big team again.

As reported by PlanetF1, Marko revealed that he'd had a conversation with Pierre Gasly before the Mexican driver signed the new contract. He said:

“Before [Sergio] Perez signed his contract, of course I spoke to [Pierre] Gasly. We have to see what happens after 2023. What is the alternative for him? I don’t think at the moment there is an alternative that would be significantly better than AlphaTauri. If you look at Red Bull’s history, there is one particular characteristic that sets us apart – our continuity and planning ahead. So we wanted to be clear about the next few years.”

Although Gasly had one of the best seasons of his F1 career last year, this season, with only six points to his name so far, he is certainly struggling. The 26-year-old is signed with AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.

Former F1 driver believes Pierre Gasly can "fight even for victories" if given a good car

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes that the AlphaTauri driver has often proven that he has what it takes to perform at a high level and that he deserves a competitive car to fight for race wins.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Brazillian praised Pierre Gasly's performance at the Monaco Grand Prix and said:

“He was really quick the whole weekend. In qualifying didn’t work well because of the strategy and the red flag, things didn’t work in the perfect way. But I mean the performances he is showing, for a long time already, he is unbelievable. He needs a good car too because he’s showing that he can drive a top car, he’s showing that he can even fight even for victories.”

Pierre Gasly currently stands 14th in the Driver Standings, having only finished two of the last seven races this season in the points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far