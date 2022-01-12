5 drivers who had their best F1 season in 2021

The 2021 F1 season will go down in history as one of the most controversial, yet thrilling seasons in the history of the sport.

The Belgian Grand Prix broke the record for the shortest race in history, given the strangest race ending this generation of drivers have witnessed. The insane last lap drama at the finale in Abu Dhabi will go down in history as one of the most disputed moments in F1.

A new world champion in Max Verstappen, a new race winner at Esteban Ocon, a maiden pole position for Lando Norris and George Russell's first podium made for a phenomenal season.

Five young, exciting drivers in specific had the most impressive season of their careers so far in 2021.

This analysis keeps in mind the progress each driver has made within their own journey, given the competitiveness of their car. The analysis does not have much to do with the total number of points scored at the end of the season.

For example - Daniel Ricciardo finished the season in eighth, ahead of twelve drivers, but certainly had a less impressive year compared to his previous ones.

On that note, let's check the 5 drivers who had their best F1 season so far in 2021

#1 Max Verstappen

In 2021 Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman to pick up the world championship trophy. He won his title after an intense and exhausting battle with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

His true potential was reflected in what would have been the most sensational qualifying lap at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix until, in a disappointing turn of events, he hit the wall and qualified in third.

Despite several moments of sheer bad luck in Baku, Hungary and Silverstone that created significant set-backs, the Red Bull driver has one of his better seasons on the track. He finished first or second in every single race he completed, barring Hungary, where he scored two points from ninth place.

Verstappen made little to no mistakes throughout the season and delivered some solid drives, especially at the United States Grand Prix and his home race.

#2 Lando Norris

Lando Norris came out as one of the most exciting talents in F1. He seems to be the first racer in many seasons who has the potential to take McLaren back to its glory days.

Norris demonstrated brilliant consistency, especially in the first half of the year and ended the F1 season with a total of four podiums. He clinched his maiden pole at the Russian Grand Prix.

He was set to take his first race win from the front row at the Sochi Auditorium. However, after holding off Hamilton in a much less competitive car, the win slipped through his fingers because of a change in weather conditions and a bad call with the tires.

Despite this, the Briton came out on top of his team-mate and a Ferrari in the drivers' standings. He has convinced everyone in the paddock that he's made of championship material.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy