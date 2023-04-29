"It doesn't make sense" - Max Verstappen furious at George Russell for contact during the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP Sprint

In a rather disappointing session for Max Verstappen, the Dutchman set the third fastest-pace in the first-ever sprint shootout session. He finished in the same position in the sprint race this weekend at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen will, however, be starting the main race on Sunday on the front row behind pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. He did not have the best start to the session, having lost a position after making contact with the Mercedes of George Russell. This caused significant damage to the side pod of his Red Bull.

The Briton was seen apologizing to the two-time world champion, emphasizing that he did not have a grip on the opening lap. Verstappen, though, seemed to remain displeased at the end of the session given that he was allegedly heard calling the Mercedes driver a "d***head."

In a post-sprint media interaction, when asked if the matter had been clarified, Max Verstappen said:

"No, it's not clarified. I just don't understand why you have to take so much risk on lap one. He understeered into my side pod and created a hole in my sidepod. We all have cold tyres, it's easy to lock-up. It doesn't make sense, but it's fine. We still got into P3. It is what it is."

During the race on the team radio, the Red Bull driver was heard describing Russell's move on the opening lap as "ridiculous."

"Did he really drive into the side? I don't understand how he can keep the position and he is damaging my car. Find it ridiculous."

Charles Leclerc "always" looks competitive in Baku, says Max Verstappen

Charles Leclerc

Despite finishing third in the sprint, Max Verstappen will be starting the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in P2 on Sunday, with Charles Leclerc in pole position for a second consecutive year.

The Scuderia are certainly looking more competitive than usual in Baku this weekend, something that the reigning world champion explicitly acknowledged on Friday.

In a post-qualifying media interaction, Max Verstappen said:

“It’s not the easiest to go to the limit around this track and it’s also tough to get the tyres in the right window. I think we kept it quite clean today and we progressed nicely. Overall, we can be pleased. Of course, we want to be on pole, but it’s about the bigger picture. Charles looks pretty competitive this weekend. He always does in Baku.”

Describing how the track suits Ferrari well, he added:

“There are a few characteristics of the track that suit Ferrari and there are others that suit us better. There’s no big drama. I was happy with the setup of the car and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. It will be good to see what we can improve on and do better.

“We need to have straightforward sessions tomorrow. It’s super easy to make a mistake around here. We have a good race car and the points are scored tomorrow and on Sunday, so that’s what we’ll focus on.”

Max Verstappen is currently leading the 2023 F1 championship standings ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

