“It would make no sense to want to get rid of him”: Sergio Perez receives Red Bull chief’s words of support

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko recently spoke about Sergio Perez and how the Mexican driver is currently safe in the team despite his poor performances in several qualifying sessions.

Since Perez is unable to keep up with his teammate and defending champion Max Verstappen, and Nyck de Vries recently got kicked out of AlphaTauri, there are suggestions that Red Bull could also show Checo the door.

However, Helmut Marko explained how it would be bizarre to remove Sergio Perez since he is currently second in the drivers' world championship table and is still making up for his qualifying mishaps in main races.

"Checo is second in the world championship, so it would make no sense to want to get rid of him now. His race was also good at Silverstone, but he needs to improve in qualifying," Murko told De Telegraaf.

As of now, Perez has not qualified in the top 10 in five consecutive Grand Prix. It is shocking since his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen has won each of these races after clinching pole position.

In the British GP, the Mexican was knocked out of Q1 itself and had to start the race from 15th.

This proves how poor Sergio Perez's qualifying performance has been over the past few races. However, he has been able to recover a lot of ground during the main races and has mostly finished in the points.

Sergio Perez summarized the 2023 F1 British GP and his recent dip in performance

Sergio Perez somehow finished sixth in the British GP after getting knocked out of Q1 and starting the race from 15th. After the race, he summarized the race and also spoke about how he is trying everything to get his season back on track.

"I gave it my all today but I was expecting a bit more. We had a bad start and then I got stuck with Esteban Ocon, had to go wide and ended up losing a few positions at the start. From there on I made progress slowly and recovered a few places, but it took me longer to come through the field than I would have liked. We also pitted a few laps before the safety car which was unfortunate. Tomorrow, I am going to be working with the Team in the simulator," he was quoted as saying by F1.com.

"We have some ideas on what we can improve on and I am confident that this will help us work through it. I have full support from the team, I’m mentally very strong and I know that I will overcome these issues and turn around my season. The pace is there and I can still get back to where I should be. I am looking forward to Hungary and getting back on good form," he added.

As of now, Sergio Perez is second in the drivers' championship with 156 points, while his teammate, Max Verstappen, leads the table with 255 points.

