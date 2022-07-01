"It's not correct to use these words"- Max Verstappen condemns Nelson Piquet's racist slur against Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has condemned the use of a "racial slur" against Lewis Hamilton by Nelson Piquet. The reigning champion was questioned by the media on the eve of the British GP weekend about his views on the whole controversy. Verstappen replied that the wording was incorrect and that this should be a lesson for the future. He said:

“I think the wording that was used, even though of course with different kinds of cultures and things they said when they were little and younger, was not correct. Let it be a lesson for the future not to use that word, because it’s very offensive, and especially nowadays, it gains more traction.”

Max Verstappen, however, vouched for his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's father and stated that Nelson was "definitely not a racist." He said:

“I’ve spent a bit of time with Nelson, I think more than the average person in general, and he’s definitely not a racist. He’s actually a really nice and relaxed guy, and I’m pretty sure that also the statement he released, I think you can see the word in two ways. But I think it’s still better not to use it.”

Max Verstappen hasn't reached out to Nelson Piquet since the incident

Metrópoles @Metropoles Em novo vídeo, Nelson Piquet repete termo racista para se referir a Lewis Hamilton e faz ataque homofóbico ao britânico.



Trecho de entrevista gravada em novembro de 2021 foi divulgado pelo site Grande Prêmio na noite desta quinta-feira (30). Em novo vídeo, Nelson Piquet repete termo racista para se referir a Lewis Hamilton e faz ataque homofóbico ao britânico.Trecho de entrevista gravada em novembro de 2021 foi divulgado pelo site Grande Prêmio na noite desta quinta-feira (30). https://t.co/o76Ge0Snrx

Max Verstappen admitted that he hadn't reached out to Nelson Piquet Sr. since the entire controversy happened as he did not feel it was the right thing to do. He said:

“I’m not going to call him and go hey man, that’s not correct - I think he knows that himself. He already said in his statement, I think he realised he used the wrong word, so who am I to then call him? I don’t think it will change anything anyway.”

He further said:

“As he said, it can be interpreted in two ways, and of course people pick up on the bad side and it gets really blown out of proportion, because I know Nelson personally. People of course label him as a racist now, which I don’t think he is, but I fully agree that you cannot use those words.”

Ever since the video from November 2021 resurfaced, Nelson Piquet has seen himself removed from the honorary list of BRDC and get banned from visiting the F1 paddock in the future. The whole controversy has somewhat overshadowed the British GP and the subject will surely be discussed throughout the weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far