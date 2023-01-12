Carlos Sainz is confident of putting up a challenge against Max Verstappen and Red Bull in the 2023 F1 season. He believes it will be possible to beat Verstappen and Red Bull with a "perfect year".

After a good start to last season, where Ferrari first crossed the line in two of the first three races, Carlos Sainz and Ferrari had trouble sustaining the good run of form in the second half of the season. A series of reliability issues and strategic mistakes came in to spoil their dreams.

Despite the disappointments of last season, Carlos Sainz insists that Ferrari have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe against Verstappen and Red Bull. Speaking to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the driver said:

“Unfortunately we couldn’t keep up with them (Red Bull).They had a better package and the driver at the moment was better. I think with a perfect year, it is possible to beat Max, and also by improving in the first part of the season and in the races. That’s the target."

He continued:

“There are possibilities. Red Bull have dominated, but they haven’t been clearly ahead in qualifying or race pace. I don’t feel we’re that far away in terms of development and performance, because for example in Austin I was on pole, we were 1-2, we’re not that far away, we need a little bit more power, a little bit more downforce, and another step more in strategy and race execution. In terms of pure performance, we are not far away.”

The two, Carlos Sainz and Verstappen, were teammates at Red Bull's sister team Torro Rosso back in the day. However, the past few seasons have seen them compete as rivals. Sainz will join forces with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in hopes of claiming the World Constructors' Championship ahead of Verstappen and Red Bull in the 2023 season.

'Not one area' where Max Verstappen hasn't evolved, feels Carlos Sainz

In a recent interview, Carlos Sainz praised Max Verstappen for winning consecutive championships. The Spaniard was of the opinion that Verstappen was a completely dominant force last season and deserves his titles.

While speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix, Sainz reflected on Verstappen's growth, saying:

“For sure. I think eight years in Formula 1 is a lot of years in Formula 1. And since day one of Formula 1 to year eight you evolve massively. For sure he’s evolved in every single area."

He continued:

"There is not one area where you haven’t evolved and the way that he’s managed to keep doing step by step, improving everything, you know, because there’s nothing that we cannot improve in eight years. And it’s fair play to him and now he’s maximising also having a competitive car, which is something that you need in Formula 1 in order to win. If not, you’re never going to win.”

Carlos Sainz couldn't bring the fight to Verstappen last term, even after a strong start to the season. However, Ferrari's performance in the upcoming 2023 F1 season will be worth following closely, as the team finished second in the constructors' championship last season. They will be hoping to get to the coveted first position in the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes