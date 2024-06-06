Max Verstappen's statement regarding their prospects in the 2024 Canadian GP has come as a dampener for fans. As Formula 1 moves to Montreal next for the ninth race of the season, Verstappen predicted the race weekend to be better than Monaco, but at the same time he felt that it would not be their "strongest weekend."

Following an average showing at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, where Verstappen finished in P6, and Sergio Perez without points, all eyes are on the defending champions for the Canadian race. However, the Red Bull fans could expect an underwhelming experience at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve when the race weekend gets underway this Friday.

Despite a strong start to the season, Max Verstappen and Co. have found it hard to get going. Rivals such as Ferrari and McLaren, on the other hand, trimmed their gap to the 2023 winners. Amidst this, the Dutchman's revelation was certainly not welcome news for the team or the fans.

"We have to wait and see [how Red Bull will perform in Canada], new surface as well I think, that might also give us some surprises," Verstappen said as per Motorsport. "But it is probably also not going to be our strongest weekend because of that. But probably a little bit better than [Monaco GP]."

Red Bull had an underwhelming outing at the Principality where the bumpiness of the track exposed the weakness of the RB20. It was a track where the drivers needed to attack the kerb, and this turned out to be a vulnerability for the Milton-Keynes-based team.

The RB20's kerb riding ability was under question, and this vulnerability has led to suggestions that Red Bull might face similar difficulties during the race weekend at Montreal. This is because the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve also has a series of chicane-adjacent corners, similar to the Monaco GP track.

Mika Hakkinen believes in Max Verstappen

Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen recently shared his take on the upcoming Canadian GP and revealed that he expects Max Verstappen to come good on Sunday. The Finnish former driver put his bet on the defending champion as he dismissed the RB20's vulnerability that was seen in Monaco.

As per Unibet, Hakkinen said: "I expect to see a return to winning form for Max Verstappen this weekend. The circuit will not compromise the performance of his RB20 in the way that Monaco did."

However, Hakkinen also saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as Verstappen's staunch competitors. The Ferrari duo have already picked up a win each, this season; one can expect these race wins to help build the momentum.