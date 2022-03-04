"It is a question of time" - Red Bull driver on visibility improvement post-switch to new tires

In an intense three-day pre-season test in Barcelona, Red Bull completed a total of 133 laps. Most drivers took to the session to understand and adapt to the fundamental changes brought to the cars in this new era of F1.

By the end of the session, a common issue of visibility was brought to light by all the drivers. The new 18-inch tires, which are significantly larger than the 13-inch ones used in the past, have hindered driver visibility. Drivers have now spoken out about difficulties in getting closer when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing.

As reported by GPFans, Sergio Perez commented on the difficulties faced in testing, saying:

“It is a question of time. We definitely have to get used to less visibility. We will all try to figure out how to get more but obviously there is only so much you can get in terms of seat position so we will definitely have to get used to it and make sure our position gets better.”

Describing the main challenge given the lack of visibility, he further said:

“[With] Wheel-to-wheel racing, I think we will all get used to it. It is going to be another challenge for this year.”

Visibility is anyway a concern in street circuits in particular. The new tires may pose an even greater problem when it comes to closer, competitive racing there.

Red Bull junior tops first day of 2022 F2 Bahrain testing

Jehan Daruvala topped the timesheets on day one of the three-day testing session in Sakhir ahead of the season opener later this month. The 23-year-old, who finished last season in seventh place with Carlin, went quickest with a time of 1:42.074.

Jehan Daruvala @DaruvalaJehan



Loving the new lid! I decided to stick with my usual tricolour design but changed up the colours slightly to match the 🏽



It’s back to business on Wednesday. Can’t wait! Finally arrived in Bahrain for the pre-season testLoving the new lid!I decided to stick with my usual tricolourdesign but changed up the colours slightly to match the @PREMA_Team colours… thank you @BellRacingHQ It’s back to business on Wednesday. Can’t wait! Finally arrived in Bahrain for the pre-season test 😀✅Loving the new lid!😍 I decided to stick with my usual tricolour 🇮🇳 design but changed up the colours slightly to match the @PREMA_Team colours… thank you @BellRacingHQ 👊🏽It’s back to business on Wednesday. Can’t wait! https://t.co/9MggASYnNQ

This will be Daruvala's third season in F2 as a Red Bull F1 junior, where he will be racing for reigning series champions Prema Racing. The Indian considers this year to be one of the most important in terms of his dream of driving in F1.

As reported by Motorsport, Daruvala said:

“2022 is a make or break year for me and it will be about how I handle it from the start of the season.”

Red Bull's junior team has developed some of the best talents in the sport. The cutthroat competition to get to F1 is now greater than ever.

Edited by Anurag C