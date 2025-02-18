Red Bull senior mechanic Calum Nicholas reflected on the honor of being approached by Lewis Hamilton to contribute to the Hamilton Commission. Speaking to The Times, the senior power unit assembly technician expressed his appreciation for the seven-time world champion's invitation to support a cause that aims to improve diversity in motorsport.

Born to a British white mother and a Black British Caribbean father, Nicholas shares a similar biracial background with Hamilton. A familiar presence in the Red Bull garage, he is often seen working on Max Verstappen’s car during race weekends and was even featured in Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Recalling his conversation with Hamilton, Nicholas described it as a humbling experience, appreciating how the former Mercedes driver used his influence to advocate for change in an industry that has long been predominantly white.

Calum Nicholas acknowledged the significant risk Hamilton took in forming the Hamilton Commission, a project launched in 2021 to address the lack of Black representation in British motorsport. The commission has since conducted in-depth research, producing reports highlighting systemic barriers to diversity and pushing for tangible solutions. For Nicholas, being part of this initiative reinforces the importance of representation and inclusivity in F1’s evolving landscape.

Reflecting on his encounter with Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull senior mechanic said:

“When Lewis first asked if I would come and have a chat about the Hamilton Commission [a research project into the lack of diversity in motorsport] and my own experiences, it is quite a humbling thing to have a multiple world champion interested in how you found the same environment, or at least similar environment.”

He added:

“It was quite an honour, I must say. There is not a great deal that makes me think, ‘Oh my God, this is really important,’ but that certainly did I remember leaving that meeting feeling really inspired, that ultimately Lewis took a massive risk. He used his personal profile, he used his leverage and he forced the whole industry to take note.”

Nicholas further reflected on diversity in F1 and its changing paradigm in terms of inclusion.

Red Bull mechanic reflects on F1 diversity and achievements against the odds

Calum Nicholas looks on in the Pitlane before the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary- Source: Getty

Red Bull senior power unit assembly technician Calum Nicholas believes that building a career in Formula 1 was against the odds for someone of his biracial background in what was once a predominantly white-dominated sport. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled how his college peers doubted his chances, telling him that F1 would not allow him to thrive. However, in his book, Life in the Pitlane, he details his experiences, highlighting how breaking into the industry and representing a minority felt like an achievement in itself.

Nicholas also pointed out the stark contrast between the F1 paddock of the past and its more inclusive environment today. He noted that before Liberty Media acquired the sport, the paddock was largely composed of corporate guests, with little diversity among personnel. Under Bernie Ecclestone’s era, exclusivity was the norm, but in recent years, the sport has opened its doors to a broader and more varied audience.

The Red Bull technician reflected on how the evolution of the paddock has made F1 a more welcoming space, not just for guests but also for those working behind the scenes. While challenges still exist, he believes the shift toward greater inclusivity is a sign of progress in the sport’s ever-changing landscape.

Speaking about his journey into the sport, Calum Nicholas said:

“It is a difficult one, because my ethnicity isn’t something I did, it is just me. It is a hard one to cope with and it took me a little while to appreciate that a huge part of trying to make the paddock a more inclusive place is just giving people representation.”

He added:

“What I didn’t want was for people to say, ‘Oh well, F1 must be really inclusive, look at Calum.’ My success within the sport, in many ways, was against the odds.”

Recollecting what a mate said to him in his college years, the Red Bull senior technician said:

“Cal, that’s a white man’s game, they ain’t gonna let you in.”

Reflecting upon the paddock before Liberty Media took over the sport, he recalled:

“Guests you did see at paddocks were always a corporate day out, team sponsors, the old boys’ club.”

Nicholas began his career in Formula 1 with Marussia Racing before making the move to Red Bull, where he has now spent the last decade. Over the years, he has become a familiar face in the paddock, often seen working around Max Verstappen’s garage and making appearances on various podcasts to share his experiences.

He has credited the growing diversity in the sport to Lewis Hamilton, acknowledging the seven-time world champion’s efforts in driving change. Hamilton’s push for inclusivity has paved the way for many underrepresented individuals in motorsport, including Nicholas himself.

In his book, Life in the Pitlane, Calum Nicholas reflects on his journey as a Black individual navigating a sport historically dominated by white personnel. By sharing his story, the Red Bull technician hopes to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to pursue careers in Formula 1, proving that change is not only possible but already underway.

