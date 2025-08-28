"It’s an absolute worst case scenario": Fans react as report corroborates Charles Leclerc's Hungarian GP drop due to Ferrari car issue

F1 fans shared their reactions to Ferrari's admission of their Hungarian GP debacle with Charles Leclerc. According to the latest reports, the SF-25 of Leclerc suffered a handling issue following the second pit stop, which ruined his Budapest race.

Leclerc started the Hungarian GP from the pole position. However, his race turned out to be a nightmare after the Monegasque driver pitted for the second time. From leading the race, he dropped down to second place, and in the end came home in P4.

Initially, Ferrari did not comment on the nature of the issue, but prior to the Dutch GP, they revealed that the tweak in the car during the pit stop shifted the balance of the car. The tweak was done to protect the plank from wearing too much because if it had been unattended, Charles Leclerc would have been disqualified.

Now, after listening to the latest explanation by Ferrari, fans took to their social media to share their reactions. Here are some of the reactions by fans taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "If that’s the case, it’s an absolute worst case scenario then. The worst possible outcome."

"So it's the worst case scenario. Broken chassis is fixable, but this means the fundamental of the car is flawed and given no future updates are planned," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Anyone with eyes had cottoned on to this fact pretty quick... I'm just surprised they bothered saying the part out loud."

"Surprised they stated the truth and didn't come out with some bs excuse about something having broken," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "This organization gets more and more embarrassing each day."

"I knew that Charles was right during the race when he got angry. never believed floor damage for a sec," another fan wrote.

How did Charles Leclerc react to the Hungarian GP debacle?

Following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP, Charles Leclerc shared a disappointing reaction. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, here's what the Monegasque driver said:

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the F1 race car No. 16, the Ferrari SF25 for the Scuderia Ferrari HP - Source: Getty

"The situation was quite strange," he explained immediately after the race. "We were under control for the first 40 laps of the race. We were in control for the first stint, a bit more difficult for the second one, but it was still manageable. The last stint was a disaster, very difficult to drive.

"The balance was not there. Honestly, so far we don't know exactly what's happened. We have to investigate if we have something broken on the chassis side or whatever. At one stage, I thought that we would never finish the race," Leclerc said.

Ferrari goes to the Dutch GP this season as P2 in the Constructors' Championship, with 260 points after 14 races and three Sprints. Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Drivers' Championship with 151 points, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton (109 points).

