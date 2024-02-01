F1 presenter Will Buxton has hinted at a massive driver change announcement, which coincided with rumors of Ferrari planning to bring in Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Hamilton moving to Ferrari was also teased in 2023 when his contract extension with Mercedes was delayed. However, Buxton's cryptic post combined with these new rumors is a fascinating development.

On January 26, Buxton posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the "silly season" could begin and end before the 2024 F1 season even begins. Following this, he made another post on January 31 about a massive announcement in F1 that could be made at the end of the week.

The second post went live around the time the Hamilton-Ferrari rumor started to surface. The timing of both events was quite surprising.

"Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the week. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive," Buxton wrote.

One of the main reasons why Lewis Hamilton is heavily linked with Ferrari is because the team has not extended Carlos Sainz's contract beyond 2024 as of yet.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about his relationship with Ferrari seniors

Back in December 2023, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his relationship with Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Frederic Vasseur. Speaking to the media, including RacingNews365.com, he stated that he shared a positive relationship with Elkann.

“I know John really well, we met years ago in a Google camp, I went to a Google camp in Sicily. That’s when our friendship started and we've always remained in touch,” Hamilton said.

Later, he talked about his close bond with Vasseur, as both have worked for the same team in Formula 2.

“I’ve known Fred since 2005. We’ve always had a really great relationship and we talk often, particularly since most of the time he’s been in F1,” he added.

“We would talk all the time, obviously when I was in his team, and when I came to F1 and I had less contact with the Formula 2 series. Since he's been back, we've met here, we've travelled together with Toto. That's really as far it goes.”

While Hamilton has claimed he has talked with both John Elkann and Frederic Vasseur, he has not dropped any hints about joining Ferrari in the future.