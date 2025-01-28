“It’s almost impossible”: When Max Verstappen addressed a potential go in Rolex 24 Daytona

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen previously claimed that it would be "almost impossible" for him compete at the Rolex24 Daytona while racing in F1. The Dutch driver is currently at the peak of his career in F1, having won four successive world championships. This achievement places him in an elite group, becoming only the fourth driver in history to accomplish this feat.

The 27-year-old has expressed his interest in racing other categories before he stops competitive racing on multiple occasions. After he tested the Acura ARX-06 in November last year, he spoke about his desire to race at the 24hrs of Daytona in the future given the iconic race is part of the Triple Crown of Endurance racing alongside 24hrs of Le Mans and 12 hrs of Sebring.

In his interview with Road & Track in 2024, Max Verstappen mentioned that he wanted to participate in Rolex24 but was aware that the time was not right, saying:

Trending

"It's not about teasing [a 2025 start] or whatever, I know I want to do it in the future anyway. It's just finding the time, with such a busy F1 schedule it's almost impossible because we finish so late in the season. To properly prepare before you head to Daytona, it's pretty impossible."

"I know that when I want to do it, I want to go there and try to win it, be really competitive. The only way to do so is by doing some proper testing and getting really well prepared. Which is not possible at the moment, but who knows? Maybe in a few years time."

Max Verstappen has consistently spoken about competing at the iconic 24 hr of Le Mans and his love for Endurance Racing.

Max Verstappen provides an update on his future plans

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen hinted at exploring other categories beyond Formula 1 after his contract with the Austrian team expires at the end of the 2028 season.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the four-time F1 world champion said:

"Yeah [I want to race at Le Mans], but I think it's at the moment very hard to combine with F1. I think, especially with everything being more and more competitive, you can't divide your time between F1 and a GTP."

"At least for me, when I compete in something, I need to be well prepared. At the moment, I have a contract until [2028]. I'll be thirty-one years old at the end of it. Of course that is still very young, but of course I started when I was seventeen. "

Although, we will not see Verstappen competing in the Endurance races in 2025, he would have a shot to create even more history in F1 by becoming only the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive world championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback