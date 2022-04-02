"It's about doing the best job you can" - Lando Norris does not 'want to get used to' McLaren's struggles

Despite a steady rise in performance over the last few years, McLaren has had a particularly poor start to 2022, something that Lando Norris is concerned about.

“I don’t want to get used to it! I know my job is to make the most of it, quite simply. Of course, it hurts and it’s painful knowing you could do the best job you’ve ever done and you could end up P15 or 13 or 16 or whatever. Formula 1 isn’t always about that, just pure success and podiums, it’s about doing the best job you can. I think that’s the only side of it at the moment, from my side and us as engineers here that we can focus on and the rest of it is trying to make a quicker car.”

The team scored their first points of the 2022 season with a seventh-place finish for Norris at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo, however, was unlucky as he suffered a DNF. This means McLaren is currently eighth in the constructors' standings with a total of six points, ahead of Aston Martin and Williams, the two teams with zero points.

Lando Norris speculates what went wrong for McLaren in 2022

Lando Norris believes McLaren's philosophy going into the 2022 season, among other things, could be a problem this year. He said:

“It might be our philosophy, it could be many different things. James [Key, McLaren technical director] is here and overseeing everything, he’s understanding what could be going wrong and what might be the issues.”

The team did show signs of improvement from the Bahrain Grand Prix last week in Saudi Arabia. Norris expressed faith in his team and engineers regarding the same, saying:

“It’s not up to me to say what we’ve done right or wrong. I think they probably know what they’ve done right or wrong or what path we’ve gone down, maybe we’ll just try a different path or something. James [Key] should be on top of it, he and his team at the MTC [McLaren Technology Center] will be working hard to figure it out.”

Norris almost single-handedly carried the team on his shoulders last season. McLaren nearly achieved a second consecutive third-place finish in the constructors' standings before losing to Ferrari. This year, the Woking-based outfit finds itself in a very different position.

