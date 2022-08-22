"It’s the best way to be ready"- Ferrari reserve driver set to temp for Haas

Haas F1 team has confirmed that Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi will be participating in FP1 sessions for the American outfit later this season at the Italian GP, as well as the US GP.

Back in 2017, Giovinazzi participated in seven FP1 sessions with Haas, making this the second season where the Italian received the opportunity to experience the car.

As reported by F1.com, the 28-year-old said:

“I’m so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions. Besides simulator driving, it is important to test a true car and I can’t wait to put my suit and helmet back on. It’ll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars – it’s the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver. Driving on challenging and exciting tracks as Monza and COTA makes it even more thrilling. Thanks to Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari – I’m looking forward to giving my contribution to the team that counted on me already in 2017.”

Meanwhile, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said:

“We’re happy to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi back to the team for the two FP1 outings. Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula 1 car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist. We enjoyed a similar situation back in 2017 with Antonio and Ferrari – the clear difference between then and now is the experience he’ll have gained competing for the previous three seasons in Formula 1 and the feedback he’ll be able to give us in Italy and America. I’m looking forward to seeing Antonio again and having him back in the paddock with us.”

After racing for three seasons with Alfa Romeo, the Italian was replaced by Valtteri Bottas, who left Mercedes at the end of last season.

Ferrari remain unsure about new financial regulations and F1 cost cap

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto confessed that he is unsure how the F1 cost cap will be monitored under the new financial regulations set by the FIA.

Speaking to Motorsport, Binotto said:

“It needs to be policed and monitored. I fully trust the FIA, but the financial regulations are completely new regulations. And if you look at the technical or sporting [regulations], it’s many years it’s in place. Yes, you are retuning, changing a bit the chassis, but still [the budget cap] an unknown field, both from the FIA and the teams.”

He confessed that there is still no complete clarity regarding the interpretation and policing of the regulations, saying:

“We know exactly where things can be done, where it needs to be policed. That is why the financial regulations are completely new regulations for both the teams and the FIA. And it will take the time for the FIA, for the teams, to know it, to interpret it and clarify it, police it and monitor it.”

The budget cap for this season was set at $140m and was later increased by 3.1%.

