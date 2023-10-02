“It's clear that I want to win”: Charles Leclerc pinpoints the one reason that will make him leave Ferrari F1

In a season marked by unforeseen challenges and Red Bull's remarkable dominance, Charles Leclerc's journey with Ferrari has seen its share of ups and downs.

Despite facing an uphill battle against reigning champion Max Verstappen, Leclerc's commitment to the Scuderia remains resolute, as he expressed in a recent interview with The Race.

Charles Leclerc's determination and belief in Ferrari's ongoing project have been instrumental in his decision to stay with the team.

The Monegasque driver, who had high hopes for the 2023 season after a promising 2022, understands the importance of faith in the development process.

"Whenever I don't believe in the project anymore, I'll have to go away. Because it’s in these kinds of situations that you don't get the best out of yourself, that you don't help the team as much as it needs to be helped," Leclerc stated.

The 25-year-old driver's conviction in the project, particularly since the arrival of new Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, stands as a testament to his dedication.

“But this is definitely not the case at the moment. I believe in the project as much as I've ever believed in the project before. Especially since Fred arrived," Leclerc emphasized.

Charles Leclerc affirmed his motives to continue with the Prancing Horse with a full sense of belief.

"So for now it's clear. Then it's also clear that I want to win. But I believe in this project and I'm sure we are working in the right direction," he stated.

Charles Leclerc has a special connection with Frederic Vasseur

Vasseur, who took the helm earlier this season, shares a long-standing history with Leclerc, providing a strong foundation for their working relationship.

“Fred has known me for a very, very long time... I knew exactly what to expect when Fred arrived. And I knew how good he is," Leclerc lauded Vasseur's ability to understand and support him.

The dynamic between the two has proven to be invaluable in navigating the challenges of a competitive Formula 1 season.

Charles Leclerc pointed out Vasseur's ability to calmly handle a situation while also being an excellent motivator.

"Everybody's different. With Fred there's always been a special connection in the past, and also now. He’s really good at motivating you when you need it, and to calm you down when you need it too. And he's always been very, very straightforward with me. This has been super helpful for me," Leclerc revealed.

As the 2023 season comes to a close, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari.