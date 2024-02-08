“It’s the closest series to F1”: Mick Schumacher talks about his WEC move to Alpine ahead of potential return to the sport in 2025

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher recently opened up on his move to Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

The former Haas F1 driver and second-generation racer is set to make his Endurance debut in the upcoming season in 2024. It was announced in November of last year that the German driver would join Alpine's World Endurance Hypercar team up with Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere in the #36 car.

Ahead of his move to WEC, Schumacher recently spoke to the media, where he reflected on the idea of returning to Formula 1. He stated (via Autosport):

"I think the move was quite clear. It’s the closest [series] to Formula 1. The whole project really sparked that flame in me to want to go and race [in WEC]."

Reflecting on his decision to venture into endurance racing, Schumacher emphasized the significance of the project and the enthusiasm it sparked within him. He explained:

"It just really sparked that flame in me to want to go and race here, so I'm happy to be here and I guess the feeling is kind of mutual. Honestly, Bruno (Famin, VP Alpine Motorsports), came to me very early last year, asking me whether I'd like to join the programme."

Despite initially aiming for a return to Formula 1, Schumacher acknowledged the appeal of the offer presented by Alpine. He also embraced the prospect of experiencing a different racing environment while remaining in close proximity to F1. Schumacher added:

"Obviously, at the time, I was still very much looking at Formula 1 and trying to go in that direction, but that door didn't open for me. But the offer was still there, and it was a very good opportunity for me to go into Endurance racing and have racing again, but also at the same time be very close to Formula 1."

The move comes at a crucial time for Schumacher, as rumors started to grow thick and fast of the German's possible return to F1, a direct consequence of Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster move to Ferrari set to take place in 2025.

Mick Schumacher elaborates on his move to Alpine in the WEC

Mick Schumacher recently expressed confidence in the collaboration between himself and the Alpine engineering team. He stated (via RacingNews365):

"I'm very happy with the sort of engineering team I have around me, I think we've got a better understanding of, you know, what we need, both as a team and myself as a driver. I think the team understood well, what are the sort of characteristics in the way that that I work, and we're doing really well.

Looking ahead, Schumacher remains focused on making the most of his opportunity in WEC. He added:

"So I think it's mainly about keeping that collaboration going and keeping that way of working together to finish the year. And I must say, I'm quite confident on that side, let's just start the season from where we left off.

Schumacher competed with Haas F1 for two seasons, 2021 and 2022. He failed to score a single point in his debut season and managed two points finishes in the second.