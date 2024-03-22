"It's not for me to comment": Sergio Perez brushes aside questions about Max Verstappen's exit clause in his Red Bull contract

Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez has discarded the questions regarding teammate Max Verstappen's exit clause in the contract as the Mexican driver believes it's not his place to opine.

The current world champion started his Formula 1 career in 2015 fielding the Milton-Keynes-based outfit's sister team, the then Scuderia Toro Rosso. Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull Racing in 2016 and has since won three world titles and a record-breaking 2023 season, with 19 wins from 22 stints.

Christian Horner's controlling behavior scandal has caused shockwaves in the paddock, with Jos Verstappen claiming the team will be "torn apart" if Horner doesn't step down.

Furthermore, the female accuser has exercised her right to appeal against the internal investigation concluded by Red Bull GmbH which has further sensitized the matter.

All the drama ensuing beneath the Austrian team has sparked massive speculation about Max Verstappen's potential switch to the German automaker- Mercedes. The 26-year-old has his deal secured until the 2028 season concludes, but there seems to be an exit clause in his contract that could get exercised.

Before the Australian Grand Prix, which is set to begin on Sunday, March 24, at 15.00 Track Time, flags off, Checo was queried about the mentioned clause in his teammate's contract during the pre-race drivers' press conference, to which he replied, saying:

"I think it's best you ask him. I think Max, as far as I know, has a contract with the team and is fully committed with the team. The rest, I think is not for me to comment. It's nothing to do with me. I'm focusing on my decisions, on what I have to do."

Perez added:

"I think for us to be talking about other drivers when we don't know any facts, I don't see any point to do so."

Max Verstappen settles the dust with his "pretty fixed" remark about his F1 future

Currently, Verstappen is arguably the most dominant driver on the F1 grid, considering his ten consecutive wins before and nine consecutive after the 2023 Singapore GP.

Additionally, a big margin of superiority over his teammate, despite taming the same RB19s during the season and the same with RB20 in the current season, speaks volumes of his dominance.

The current season has witnessed Max Verstappen sweeping both wins, the season-opener Bahrain GP by a margin of +22.457 seconds over Checo and by a gap of +13.643 seconds at the Saudi Arabian GP.

So, it's safe to say that the Dutchman's shift to another team could jeopardize Red Bull's reign of supremacy it's enjoying over the thirsty rivals.

Ahead of his third GP weekend at Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, the Dutchman has addressed the buzz around his F1 future, saying (via official F1 release):

“I think there’s every reason to be happy, right? The car’s going really well, there’s so many great people in the team that are constantly pushing for better results, so for me that’s what I focus on."

Max Verstappen added:

“I focus on the performance, I’m happy, and when I go home, I don’t think about any other thing because it’s pretty fixed where I’m at also, and that’s also where I want to be.”

