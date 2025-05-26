"It's all crap": Lando Norris takes aim at F1 media after re-emerging as a title contender

Lando Norris has taken aim at F1 media after he roared back into championship contention with a complete weekend in Monaco. The British driver was in pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc on Saturday, and then on Sunday (May 25) he held off the Ferrari driver to win the race.

As a result, Norris has now closed the gap to Oscar Piastri to just three points in the championship standings as the battle continues to be as close as it can be, with Max Verstappen lurking just 25 points behind. Norris was, however, down in the dumps after the race in Miami. At the time, Piastri had rattled off four wins in a row, and it was clear that he had built a decent momentum.

There were many that felt Norris was the second wheel in the championship battle at the time and Piastri was just going to pull away. The momentum was broken in Imola, where a bad strategy call meant Norris closed up a little to the top.

Then came the race in Monaco, where the McLaren driver was just in blistering form, which helped him beat Charles Leclerc to pole and then to a win. After the win, Lando Norris is now just three points behind Oscar Piastri and was quick to shun the media that doubted him. Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the driver said:

"Yeah, people can write what they want. It’s not up to me. People have their own opinions, they can do all of those things. Thing is, none of them are true, 99% of the time. So, it’s all crap."

He added:

"I don’t mind what people write as long as I know the truth and my team know the truth, and that’s fine. I’ve been working hard over the last few months to get back to having that momentum that I had in Australia, that confidence."

Lando Norris more happy with Saturday's result

Lando Norris came into Monaco with a form in qualifying that was not the best. One of the major areas where the driver has lost out to Oscar Piastri this season has been in qualifying, and that has ended up costing him in races as well.

This was precisely why the driver felt that for him, the biggest positive was the fact that he was able to nail qualifying and secure pole position. That bit has been his weakness, and for him to surmount that was what made him happier.

"What I felt this weekend was a small step forward, but it’s not it. It’s not like I’ve nailed it now and everything’s back. There are still things that I need to work on, there are still things that – as a team – them giving me the equipment – and I don’t mean just making a quicker car, because the car’s quick enough – but giving me the things I need from the car in order to excel and maximize results, and the differences from last year to this year."

"So, still things from both sides, but I’m very proud of [pole]. I’m happier with Saturday’s result than I am of [the win]. I mean, it's incredible, but I was more emotional [after qualifying] than I was [after winning]," Lando Norris said.

The win in Monaco was only Lando Norris' second win of the season. The fact that the driver only has two wins but his rival has twice as many is surely something he would be looking to rectify in the near future.

