"It's not that easy to get along with" - Max Verstappen's former teammate talks about why it's tough to be his teammate

Alex Albon recently spoke about how difficult it was for him to be Max Verstappen's teammate. For two years, the Thai driver was alongside the current world champion in Red Bull. However, he was not able to perform on Verstappen's level and only bagged two podiums in his stint with Red Bull.

On the High Performance podcast, Alex Albon was asked about how it was to be the Dutchman's teammate. In reply, the Thai driver explained how the amount of front end that Max Verstappen wanted was way too much for him, even though their driving styles were somewhat similar.

He said:

"The first thing is, you know, a lot of people say that the car is built around him. Truthfully, the car is, what it is. He has quite a unique driving style actually, its not that easy to get along with.

"My driving style is a bit more on the smoother side. But I like a car that has a good front end. So quite sharp, quite direct. Max does too, but his level of, sharp and direct is kind of another...its a whole different level."

To better explain the difference in front-end sensitivity, Alex Albon cited the example of how one can max out the mouse sensitivity on a computer.

He said:

"If you guys play computer games at all, and if you bump up the sensitivity, completely to the max and you move that mouse and it's just darting across the screen everywhere. That's kind of how it feels."

Despite Alex Albon and Max Verstappen both preferring sensitive front end in their cars, the latter wanted it a bit too much, so much so that it made it extremely difficult for Albon to control it.

Max Verstappen gets emotional talking about Red Bull's RB19 and the 2023 F1 season

The 2023 F1 season has been the most successful one for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman broke several F1 records, had the most dominant season of his F1 career, and won his third World Championship.

Speaking to the media last week, the Dutchman claimed that the Red Bull RB19 is his most successful car and admitted that it will be emotional to say goodbye to it.

He said:

“I’m afraid, I’ll always look back at the RB19 as my most successful car. It's going to be probably going to be a little bit emotional when you jump out for the last time knowing that you are not going to be in it again, thinking about how you have achieved a whole year but that's how life goes, you move on. Hopefully, next year will be a rocket again."

Max Verstappen ended the season with 575 points by winning 19 out of 24 races.