“It’s easy to talk in hindsight”: Alex Albon dismisses suggestions of Max Verstappen getting a tailored car from Red Bull

Former Red Bull Racing driver Alex Albon recently spoke about his time alongside Max Verstappen, refuting claims that the team tailored the car according to the Dutchman's preferences.

Albon made his F1 debut in 2019 for Torro Rosso (now known as AlphaTauri) and was promoted to the sister team midway through his rookie season, taking over from the struggling Pierre Gasly. He put together solid results in the second half of the season but struggled to match Verstappen's blistering pace in 2020.

Alex Albon was subsequently demoted to the role of reserve driver for 2021, as Sergio Perez took over his duties. Albon's struggles were well documented as questions arose about the team developing the car to cater to Verstappen's driving style.

In a recent interview with Motorsport-Total, Albon was asked if the characteristics of the Red Bull cars were tailored to Verstappen’s needs. The 27-year-old replied:

“No, quite the opposite actually!”

The Thai-British driver added that the team tried to coach him to feel more comfortable with the car, saying:

“[Red Bull] thought about how they could help me to feel more comfortable in the car. Other drivers who have gone through difficult phases in their careers, like Daniel [Ricciardo] at McLaren, found it difficult to feel comfortable in the car, so we tried to make me feel comfortable in the Red Bull."

He added:

“Somehow that never really worked out. With the knowledge I have today, I could have managed that. But it’s easy to talk in hindsight.”

Alex Albon concluded that his tough tenure at Red Bull has helped him better his adaptability and give constructive feedback. He said:

“The bottom line is that I feel it’s made me even better and more focussed in this area, that I understand better what feedback I need to provide, that I’ve been through these difficult months and race weekends.”

Alex Albon opens up about future with Williams F1

Alex Albon's giant-killing performances this past season have turned heads in the paddock, with reports of top teams interested in his services. As his stock continues to rise in the driver market, the 27-year-old remains open-minded about his opportunities beyond 2024, while he hopes to continue with Williams. He said (via F1.com):

“Right now. I feel like we are on the up. There’s no question about that. Of course I want to bring this team up there, I want to be a part of that journey, but time will tell. I won’t be there when I’m 40 years old and still chugging along, saying 'next year will be the one!'"

He added:

“But at the same time, I do see the direction the team is heading in. I’ve got time on my hands, I want to see how it unfolds, and that’s it really. I do feel valued in this team, I do enjoy working here – so yeah.”

Alex Albon will be one of the marquee drivers who could make waves in the 2024 F1 silly season.