"It's so emotional" - Charles Leclerc fans react as Ferrari driver releases his music on Spotify

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has released his music on the streaming platform Spotify.

The Monegasque, who is known for his raw speed and amazing skills behind an F1 car, has showcased his talent on the piano on social media. In previous interviews, Leclerc has been teasing his fans about dropping a song of his composition.

In a video recently released by F1 on YouTube playing the game 'Never Have I Ever', Charles Leclerc said:

“I am doing it now. It‘s not going to be public. I mean, I am just doing it for myself, I am trying to produce songs, but (it’s) early days.”

In the song titled 'AUS23', F1 fans were left speechless by the melodic composition, with one fan saying that the song is very emotional:

"Bro really said "I love sad music, let me share it with you" It's so emotional."

sara @_allthatglitz @Vetteleclerc @Charles_Leclerc Bro really said "I love sad music, let me share it with you" 🥲 it's so emotional. @Vetteleclerc @Charles_Leclerc Bro really said "I love sad music, let me share it with you" 🥲 it's so emotional.

ChiarettaG @chiaretta_g @Vetteleclerc @Charles_Leclerc it has something that reminds me of Interstellar...nice to share this piece of music with our large community of tifosi @Vetteleclerc @Charles_Leclerc it has something that reminds me of Interstellar...nice to share this piece of music with our large community of tifosi ❤️

betuL💛 @Iam_betull @Vetteleclerc ♫♫ @Charles_Leclerc I love the piano but with these melodys im obsessed rigth now!♫♫ @Vetteleclerc @Charles_Leclerc I love the piano but with these melodys im obsessed rigth now! 😍♫♫❤❤

“I have absolutely no doubt about the motivation of Charles Leclerc" - Ferrari team boss

Several reports have said that Leclerc might be leaving the team in red to join rivals Mercedes and replace Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to F1.com, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur, though, said that the Monegasque is fully committed to the team:

“I have absolutely no doubt about the motivation of Charles. For sure, the start of the season is not ideal at all. We had a DNF in Bahrain, then the penalty in Jeddah, and the DNF in Melbourne – it was not at all the plan. But the motivation is still there.

"You know that I have a good relationship with Charles, and this won’t affect my mood. When you are jumping on Charles or Carlos or any other drivers in the TV pen 30 seconds after the race, for sure they can’t be happy, and I would be very frustrated if they were relaxed and happy with the situation."

He continued:

“But the most important (thing) for me is to keep everybody motivated, pushing in the same direction, and they (the drivers) are supporting the team. Motivation is not an issue at all. For sure, we don’t have the results that we are expecting, but we are all working together to improve the situation.”

It will be interesting to see if Charles Leclerc jumps ship to Mercedes and ends his Ferrari contract early.

