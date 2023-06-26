“It's every team's authority to decide on the drivers”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dismisses Helmut Marko’s claims on Mick Schumacher's future

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff responded to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's claims about Mick Schumacher's future in F1. The discussion about recruiting the young Germans in AlphaTauri was mentioned in one of the meetings between Toto Wolff and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

Responding to this, Marko brutally stated that Red Bull is not interested in Mick Schumacher and how Toto Wolff should manage him and place him in one of Mercedes' own customer teams like Williams. He said:

"Why should we take Schumacher? He is a Mercedes driver, Mr. Wolff is responsible for him. If he thinks so highly of him, why not let him drive in his own team or use his influence to get him into a customer team like Williams?”

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Red Bull's Helmut Marko rules out Mick Schumacher or Daniel Ricciardo joining AlphaTauri, saying Schumacher is a Mercedes driver and not in their plans. Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa are preferred over Ricciardo as replacements for Nyck de Vries. Schumacher might return to… : Red Bull's Helmut Marko rules out Mick Schumacher or Daniel Ricciardo joining AlphaTauri, saying Schumacher is a Mercedes driver and not in their plans. Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa are preferred over Ricciardo as replacements for Nyck de Vries. Schumacher might return to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Red Bull's Helmut Marko rules out Mick Schumacher or Daniel Ricciardo joining AlphaTauri, saying Schumacher is a Mercedes driver and not in their plans. Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa are preferred over Ricciardo as replacements for Nyck de Vries. Schumacher might return to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VBVy5o5D1S

Responding to this statement, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed that he never spoke to the Red Bull CEO about giving Mick Schumacher a seat. He said:

“I'm not even sure that we can facilitate, because every time we speak highly of him somebody feels to say something negative. As a little aside, I never spoke to Red Bull leadership about giving Mick a place there the way it was said by Helmut."

"Wherever I can speak highly and praise Mick, that's what I'm doing. But at the end, it's every team's authority to decide on the drivers."

Wolff also mentioned how Schumacher was exhausted last year while driving for the Haas F1 team and how he is a brilliant talent for any team. He added:

“I very much respect our contracts within the team, and whenever you have to take a reserve driver, you have to take a reserve driver. I think kids are missing out. To be honest, I think he was burned last year. You need to provide an environment and framework that is different for every driver and different human beings. And I think whoever gets him will have a very good talent.”

Lewis Hamilton is in no rush to complete his contract extension with Mercedes

Fans are eagerly and impatiently waiting for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to officially announce his contract extension. The seven-time world champion's current contract ends in 2023. However, Hamilton himself is not too concerned about how long it takes to finish the formalities.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract. Right now, I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time."

"You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organization. It's not as easy as just saying 'Go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."

Since the Brackley-based team was not performing particularly great at the start of the season, there was much speculation about whether Hamilton will leave the team or not. However, following the Brit's recent comments, it would be safe to assume that a new deal is in the works.

Poll : 0 votes