"It’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis Hamilton there": Former McLaren driver's damning verdict for the 7x F1 champion

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has remarked that he felt uncomfortable watching Lewis Hamilton struggle to get up to speed at Ferrari in 2025. The 7x world champion has failed to finish any higher than fourth in any of the races with his new team this year.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari shook the whole F1 fraternity, with the most successful driver in the sport joining up with the most successful team. However, the move has not gone exactly to plan.

Ferrari has struggled to give Hamilton a car that can compete at the front of the field. The Briton might also have struggled to get up to speed due to the new environment.

Former McLaren driver David Coulthard has also commented on Hamilton's situation at Ferrari. The Scotsman claimed that he has "felt uncomfortable" watching Hamilton at the Maranello-based team.

"Silverstone felt more comfortable. Up until Silverstone, and putting China to one side, it’s felt uncomfortable watching Lewis there," said Coulthard, via F1.

"He hasn’t looked as quick as Charles [Leclerc]," he added.

Lewis Hamilton has been beaten by his teammate Charles Leclerc in 10 of the 12 races this year. Contrastingly, the former Mercedes man looked the quicker driver in the most recent race of the season in Great Britain.

In the season, Leclerc has looked like the more confident and settled driver. Hamilton, on the other hand, is still getting up to speed with his new team after having spent over a decade at Mercedes. It is also the first time he is driving a Ferrari-powered F1 car in his over two-decade-long career.

Jenson Button reflects on Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button at the 2019 Russian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Jenson Button also had his say on the Ferrari driver's struggles at his new team, explaining how the move could have brought a difficult adjustment period with it.

Speaking to the aforementioned source, Button explained how going to a non-British team could be one of the reasons for Hamilton's struggles.

"It’s always difficult changing team, but especially to a team that’s not a British team," said Button.

"It’s an Italian team, he’s never experienced that before, or since karting, and his team-mate speaks the language, he’s really embedded in the team," he added.

Button also mentioned that Hamilton could not be discounted and could well grow in confidence in the SF-25. The 45-year-old also claimed that it was simply a matter of time before Hamilton cracks it at the Italian team.

Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Hamilton's strong performance at Silverstone was simply a flash in the pan, at his home comforts. Leclerc will also be looking to bounce back at the upcoming Belgian GP following a poor British GP outing for the Monegasque.

