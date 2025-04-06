"It’s funny till it happens to him": Fans react to Max Verstappen joking about the Lando Norris pit exit incident

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in an on-track skirmish during the Japanese GP. The incident took place when Verstappen and Norris were coming out of the pit stop, and the latter ran wide into the grass. Recalling the incident, Verstappen later joked about it during the press conference, following which fans shared their reactions to it on social media.

Ad

Verstappen and Norris were the two protagonists of the 2025 Japanese GP as the duo started from the front row. However, the Dutchman sped away to maintain his lead, and Norris followed suit. Midway through the race, teams called both drivers to the pit stop almost at the same time.

Once they were done with the pit stop, they were on their way out, but at this point, Verstappen and Norris came side by side. The Red Bull driver was inside the fast lane and was maintaining the speed. While the McLaren star was driving alongside Verstappen, he ran off the track and ran into the grass.

Ad

Trending

Following this, Norris complained on the radio about the ordeal, whereas Verstappen maintained his innocence on the radio. Although the FIA took cognizance of the ordeal, there was no forced movement anywhere, the body revealed.

Later on, Max Verstappen addressed the ordeal during the post-race press conference and joked about it. He said,

"I think the grass was not really well cut on the right-hand-side, and Lando saw that aswell, so he made sure it was nicely cut!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Verstappen's dig on Norris regarding the grass came after multiple incidents of fire on Japanese GP grass were reported. As the interview landed on social media, fans went online to share their respective thoughts.

Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:

"It’s funny now till when it happens to him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan wrote, "He's so annoying."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote, "he is such a menace."

However, there were a few fans who hailed the Dutchman for his take.

A fan wrote, "You cannot not love him man."

"I love the level of “f**k you” that Max emits," wrote another fan.

"Max at his finest on and off the track," wrote a fan.

Max Verstappen claimed the Japanese GP victory ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. With this, he secured four back-to-back wins in Suzuka and 64th of his F1 career.

Ad

Max Verstappen let his feelings known on final race with Honda in Japan

Following the conclusion of the Japanese GP, Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on the final race with Honda in Japan. The Japanese GP is the home race for Honda, a venue regarded as a happy hunting ground for the four-time world champion.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 - Source: Getty

"It means a lot to me," Verstappen said. "It was in the back of my mind as well. On those last few laps, I was like, 'Well, I need to try and stay ahead – it would be a great story.' Our final kind of farewell race together with Honda here in Japan. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved over all those years together. And I think this is like a perfect send-off."

Red Bull will no longer work with Honda from 2026, as the Austrian team partnered with Ford for the upcoming seasons, whereas Honda signed up with Aston Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More