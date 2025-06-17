"It's a genocide taking place in front of our eyes in 4K": Javier Bardem speaks out on the Israel-Palestine conflict during the "F1" movie's premiere

Academy Award winner Javier Bardem called on the world to take action against Israel during the "F1" movie's premiere in New York. The Spanish actor has been working in the movie industry for over three decades and has made a name for himself in both his native country and Hollywood.

Ad

The "No Country for Old Men" actor is starring alongside Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in the movie titled "F1" due to release on June 25 worldwide. In the movie, he portrays the role of a fictional team owner of "Apex GP" who hired Pitt's character to take the struggling team back to winning ways.

However, during the world premiere of the motion picture in Times Square, New York, on June 16, Bardem sped past, speaking about his project and shedding light on the atrocities inflicted on the people of Gaza in the Israel-Palestine conflict. In his interview with Variety at the world premiere, the 56-year-old gave his unfiltered views on the issue and said:

Ad

Trending

"Some more focus on what matters, like this [points to his pin]. This matters. Of course, these matters [premiere] and we are celebrating movies and Variety celebrates movies, but also we cannot forget about what's happening in the real world while we're celebrating fiction.

"In real world in Gaza, there are dying thousands of children of starvation and it's a genocide taking place in front of our eyes in 4K and American support has to stop financing bombs that are killing so many thousands of children and the Western European countries has to start taking actions into cutting ties with Israel. Enough with the words, more actions."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Israel-Palestine conflict has been raging on since late 2023, when Hamas launched numerous rockets from Gaza and killed over a thousand Israelis. The Middle Eastern country has taken multiple retaliatory measures, which have caused mass devastation in the region.

Not just Bardem but his "F1" movie producer and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton too has spoken against Israel's actions in the past year.

When the F1 world champion called for a halt in the Israel-Palestine conflict

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton previously stated that "enough was enough" as he called for a halt in the conflict after Israel attacked Rafah in May last year.

Ad

The seven-time F1 world champion took to his Instagram Story in May 2024 to speak out against the atrocities and said:

“Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop – for the children, for their families, and for their lives,"

The British F1 driver had also extended his love and support to the people of Gaza during the holy festivities of Ramadan last year, and once called for a ceasefire between the regions on his social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More