“It's giving big brother vs little sister annoyance” - F1 fans react to Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat’s heartening interaction on live stream

Max Verstappen and Penelope Kvyat's interaction during one of the Red Bull driver's recent livestream won the fans' hearts. In the recently surfaced video, Penelope, also known as P, jumped in to plant a kiss on Verstappen's cheek, leaving the Dutchman unsettled. Fans found the video cute and termed their relationship as brother and sister-like.

Whenever Verstappen is away from the track, he finds time to go live on Twitch to sim race with Team Redline. While this is regular for the three-time world champion, P's sudden appearance during his livestream is also not very uncommon.

Fans love their cute interactions, as happened recently when the Dutch driver was live streaming, and P jumped in out of nowhere to share a kiss. This unsettled Verstappen, and with an awkward smile, he moved away from her, saying, "No, no, no, P."

The five-second video has been going viral on X, the micro-blogging site, and here are a few reactions to it.

A fan wrote pointing out their relationship, "Scrap the girldad this is truly giving big brother vs little sister annoyance haha."

"If it was my brother, he’d be punching. Max has so much patience," wrote another fan speaking about her brother.

"I feel like they've always had this sibling energy," another fan wrote, reiterating the same.

Another fan wrote about their brother and sister-like relationship, "It's so funny that even his relationship with p is more like a big brother and not like stepfath-"

A fan wrote as they found their relationship quite different, "The implications of this tweet is kinda crayzy."

"Laughed, liked, then processed this tweet," another fan wrote, terming the post interesting.

Penelope Kvyat, aka P, has been staying with Max Verstappen after the Red Bull star got into a relationship with Kelly Piquet in 2021. P is the daughter of Daniil Kvyat and Kelly Piquet, who were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019.

Max Verstappen once shared insight into his relationship with P

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates with Penelope Piquet. Source: Getty Images

Max Verstappen has opened up about his relationship with little P last year. The Dutchman revealed that he did not want to be her father, as it was not his aim. But he enjoys spending time with his partner's 'cute' daughter. Talking about this in an interview with TIME magazine, Verstappen said:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

Max Verstappen returned to racing in the Netherlands after the recently concluded summer break. The Red Bull ace finished the Dutch Grand Prix in P2 after he failed to fend off a mighty Lando Norris at Zandvoort.

