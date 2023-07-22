“It's going to be difficult”: Lewis Hamilton wary of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris threat in 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton claims it is going to be difficult to hold off Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP main race on Sunday.

The Briton took the 104th pole position of his career in dramatic fashion in Hungary, beating Verstappen and Norris.

Hamilton stormed to pole position in Hungary after Max Verstappen was not able to improve on his final Q3 run. The Dutchman was the provisional pole sitter until the seven-time world champion managed to beat his time by a slim margin. As a result, Verstappen will be starting behind the seven-time world champion on Sunday, giving Hamilton the best possible chance to end his winless streak.

Lando Norris was in pole contention as well but missed out towards the very end of the session. However, with the McLaren MCL60 looking feisty, Hamilton will have to keep looking in his rearview mirrors for the Papaya car.

Speaking in Parc Ferme after the event, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Oh, geez. I just have to try and see if I can sleep tonight. [...] And I mean, it's going to be difficult to fight these two guys. You know, Lando's been doing a mega job. It's been great to see McLaren up there battling. And Max, you know Max, he's always up there. He's always doing his thing."

Lewis Hamilton fears that Red Bull's domination might last for 3 years

The seven-time world champion believes that Red Bull's run of dominance might go on for another three years or so, given its massive advantage in 2023. The Austrian team has been the clear class of the field this year, having won every race so far this year.

Lewis Hamilton claimed he has nothing against Max Verstappen or the Austrian team, but hopes the sport continues to have a conversation about dominance. The Brit was once dominant with Mercedes, with the team having eight constructors' titles straight from 2014-2021.

Lewis Hamilton told Channel 4:

"There is a chance that Red Bull, with the cost cap and the way it’s set up now, they’re so far ahead that they could dominate for the next three years. And maybe for the Verstappen fans that’s enjoyable, and of course for Max it is, but I’m just saying for our sport we definitely need to have the conversation of how we can try and make it better."

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's race ahead of Max Verstappen and will have the best possible chance of dethroning the Flying Dutchman.