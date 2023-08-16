“It’s going to get better every year”: 2023 Las Vegas GP organizers vow to make it the ‘biggest event in the world’

Organizers of the Las Vegas GP have claimed that the weekend will be the "biggest event in the world" this year, adding there will be development on the layout every single season to make it more exciting.

The Las Vegas GP was announced last season, and, while this is not the first time that Formula 1 will be racing here, the excitement among fans and drivers has skyrocketed. With less than three months to go for the event, the preparations are reported to be going very well with almost 85% of the construction complete.

Steve Hill, the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, was quoted by Autoweek as saying:

"We’re building a bridge over the circuit right now, over one of our main highways, to make sure we have access to the hotels, it’s a spectacular undertaking. It’s going to get better every year."

Renee Wilm, the Las Vegas GP CEO, had earlier mentioned that the paddock is under construction at a very fast pace and there have been additional costs as well. He said:

"The paddock building is being built at lightning speed in an inflationary environment, so as you can imagine, there have also been some additional costs along the way in that regard."

The circuit is set to be 6.2 kilometres in length and will cover a large part of Las Vegas, even the Las Vegas Strip, one of the most well-known roads in the locality.

'Everyone is welcome' at the Las Vegas GP, says one of the resort's COO

There is a lot of hype around the Las Vegas GP, with tickets for the event set to be very expensive. Although there will be different tiers of tickets, as there are for any other Grand Prix, the price will be much more inflated than other events.

Brian Gullbrants, the COO of Wynn Resorts, acknowledged this hike in price but added that everyone is welcome at the Grand Prix because of the many tiers of tickets that fans will be able to access. He said:

"There’s different levels of hospitality in Vegas, there’s entry-level, mid-tier, luxury, there’s a place for everyone, and everyone is welcome. With respect to tickets, F1 has stepped up and has added different levels."

"It is expensive, but the demand is greater than we’ve seen for any event ever, so it is supply and demand."

The Las Vegas GP will be the third F1 race in the US this season, adding to the already existing Miami GP and United States GP.