"It's going to be really hard to swallow": Former F1 driver delivers bold opinion on Charles Leclerc's challenge with Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested that Charles Leclerc should be open to playing the team game and learn from Lewis Hamilton, focusing more on developing Ferrari rather than competing with him new teammate. Montoya previously raced in F1 from 2001 to 2006 for Williams and McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton's move over to Maranello is one of the main stories of the 2025 F1 season but Ferrari's golden boy Charles Leclerc will surely be looking to put the marker down by providing tough competition to the 7x world champion.

However, Montoya believes the Monegasque driver would be more suited to playing the team game and concede that he can still learn a great deal from Hamilton, even if he is himself a very complete driver.

In an interview with Brazilian website OnlineCassino.com.br, Montoya shared that Leclerc should focus on developing the car and learn from his new teammate, even if it will be a tough pill to swallow for him. The Colombian said:

“If Charles can play the game really smart, the team game, and understands that there’s a lot to learn from Lewis, that’ll serve him well. It’ll be hard because Charles is a very complete driver. So, it’s really hard to tell him that he has someone as a team-mate who is going to teach him a lot." [via OnlineCassino.com.br.]

“That’s going to be really hard to swallow. If he can understand and respect that, he should just be nice and play along with things and say, ‘Let’s develop the car, let’s develop Ferrari to be world champion again.’ he added.

Charles Leclerc has been Ferrari's main man since joining the senior team in 2019. While many fans believe Hamilton’s experience and stature could unsettle the 27-year-old, Leclerc will be confident in his ability to compete with the Briton, having already established himself within the team.

Charles Leclerc can capitalize on Lewis Hamilton's bad days, claims Montoya

Chalres Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, Backstage - F1 75 Live - Source: Getty

Juan Pablo Montoya has also claimed that Charles Leclerc can still compete for wins and the championship while playing the team game. He believes if the driver stays close enough to Lewis Hamilton to pick up the pieces on his bad days, he can have a shot at gaining multiple points.Further explaining his stance on how he feels Leclerc should approach his new challenge at Ferrari, Montoya said:

“I think it can be a big benefit because at the end of the day, if he’s there or thereabouts all year long, then he’s going to be in a shot to be winning races. [via OnlineCassino.com.br.]

“If Lewis has a bad race, Charles can win the race. But if Lewis wins, he’s going to be second and he’s going to be there and he’s going to be adding the points. And maybe at the end of the year, Ferrari goes, how about it?” he added.

Ferrari will be hoping to go a step further in 2025 after finishing second in last seasons Constructors' Standings. The legendary Italian team will need both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to be pulling the Prancing Horse in the same direction in their aim of winning their first Constructors' title in 17 years.

